Controversial Lindsey Vonn Decision Causes Massive Uproar at Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn is proving she can’t be stopped. The 41-year-old was reportedly involved in a crash at her first Alpine World Cup race in Switzerland that left her with an ACL rupture in her left knee. Worry swirled as she was airlifted away to the hospital, raising the question of whether she’ll be fit to compete at the Winter Olympics. Now, with an update on her participation at the event, it has left fans with mixed reactions.

On February 3, TNT Sports revealed an encouraging update. Despite the injury, Vonn will be competing at the Winter Olympics as planned. She gave her statement on her recovery, although there were still doubts surrounding her return so early after the crash. But that’s cleared up now:

TNT Sports wrote on X: “🚨Lindsey Vonn confirms that despite a ruptured ACL, she skied today and will compete at Milano Cortina🚨🤯”

Although not everyone was positive about the decision, with some believing in her fighting spirit while questioning her performance. As one user on X wrote, “One of the greatest. I don’t think she’ll get gold, but could very much challenge for the bronze if everything is good. #WinterOlympics #Skiing #Vonn”

While most athletes would be ruled out instantly by an injury like this, Vonn isn’t like most athletes. She knows the challenge ahead, but quitting has never been her thing. In her statement, she made it clear that she is fighting to get back on her feet, even as she acknowledges the seriousness of what she’s up against.

“We have been doing extensive therapy, been consulting with doctors, been in the gym, and today, I went skiing, and considering how my knee feels,” Lindsey Vonn told the press at Cortina d’Ampezzo on Tuesday afternoon, “I feel stable, I feel strong, my knee is not swollen, and with the help of a knee brace, I am confident that I can compete on Sunday.”

Before the crash at Crans-Montana, she was flying down the slopes like her old self. Her comeback season had been everything fans hoped for: fast, fearless, and full of podiums. She’d even pocketed at least two victories and led the downhill rankings. Milan-Cortina was shaping up to be a golden opportunity.

“I know my chances were before the crash, and I know my chances aren’t the same as it stands today, but I know there is still a chance. And as long as there’s a chance, I will try.”

Fans, though, remain torn. They’re not entirely convinced this return is the right call, but their faith in Vonn hasn’t shaken one bit.

Fans back up Lindsey Vonn’s Olympics update

Following the announcement of her participation, another fan wrote, “cc: @TylerIAm. We have a new champion.”

It looks like fans may just be as optimistic as the skier herself. Returning to the sport after an injury isn’t new to Lindsey Vonn. She has a storied history of epic comebacks from serious injuries, often clinching wins soon after.

Previously, Vonn suffered a devastating knee injury, torn ACL, and MCL, at the 2013 World Championships. She bounced back fiercely, winning World Cup downhills in 2014 and dominating with four overall titles from 2010-2012 and 2015-2018. Her resilience turned skeptics into believers time and again. As another fan expressed confidence, she may bounce back again.

They wrote, “I’m sorry … WHAT? This is incredible. 🤞”

That’s not all, either. Lindsey Vonn has confirmed that her “Olympic dream is not over.” She retired back in 2019 after a series of serious injuries. Still, following a successful knee replacement surgery in 2024, she experimented with the idea of returning to the snow to try her hand at the World Cup circuit in December that year. Although her season was filled with mixed results, she concluded with a silver medal in the super-G at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

“What a bada$$.” Another fan phrased it as her resilience to return.

However, the situation is not as straightforward. Vonn’s decision is stunning, as a torn ACL, the ligament connecting the thigh and shin bones, typically requires a six-to-nine-month recovery, often with surgery, making her plan to compete seem nearly impossible.

One fan expressed this concern, writing, “Having torn my own ACL before, and knowing how long it took for me to recover, I can say that Lindsey Vonn is even more of an absolute badass than I already thought she was.”

Still, it’s been noted that for most athletes, a rupture does not directly mean an end to their career. Proper care and treatment can fix the issue, which is something Vonn was positive about in her statement. Clearly, the seasoned skier is taking all the necessary steps to get back on her feet. Will she prevail at the Winter Olympics beginning on February 6?