Is Fred Kerley Dating Anyone? Exploring the Track Star’s Relationship Timeline

Is Fred Kerley single in 2026?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Based on publicly available information, it has not been confirmed whether Fred Kerley is currently in a relationship or single. In a May 23, 2026, report surrounding his involvement with the Enhanced Games, Kerley stated, “At the end of the day, I’m here to provide for my kids and myself.”

Earlier reports from January 2026 also highlighted legal issues involving his ex-girlfriend, with the matter reportedly concluding earlier this year. As of May 2026, much of the public attention around Kerley has shifted toward his decision to join the Enhanced Games and his status within the traditional track and field circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Was Fred Kerley in a relationship with Alaysha Johnson?

Kerley and Alaysha are both US Olympic track athletes, and they were reportedly dating for 6 months in 2024 before splitting up in October 2024. However, their relationship was quite public and came under scrutiny in May 2025 after a domestic incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time Olympic 100m medallist was arrested in Miami for allegedly punching his former girlfriend and fellow athlete Alaysha Johnson. The alleged altercation apparently happened in a hotel in Dania Beach before Kerley was due to compete in the second Grand Slam Track.

Reuters and the BBC’s US partner CBS reported that Kerley, 29, had been charged with one count of “battery-touch or strike” as per the arrest report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest report cited by multiple outlets, Kerley allegedly admitted to striking Johnson during the dispute. He later appeared in court, posted a $1,000 bond, and was released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the arrest, Kerley released a public statement denying criminal wrongdoing. He said that while a physical altercation had occurred, he believed his arrest stemmed from his decision to remain silent until legal counsel was present. His attorney also expressed confidence that the case would eventually be dismissed, while asking fans and sponsors to remain patient as legal proceedings continued.

Who is Fred Kerley’s ex-girlfriend, Cleo Rahman?

Fred Kerley was linked to Cleo Rahman, also known as DJ Sky High Baby, in early 2025. The pair reportedly appeared together publicly in April 2025 after Kerley shared a photo on social media showing Rahman kissing him on the cheek. Rahman is a DJ and reality TV personality known for appearances on several entertainment shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their relationship gained wider attention following Kerley’s January 2025 arrest in Miami Beach. According to police reports, Kerley approached an active police scene near South Beach while trying to access his vehicle. Officers alleged that he behaved aggressively and ignored commands to step back, eventually leading to a physical confrontation. Rahman was also detained during the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Body-camera footage later released to media outlets showed a tense exchange between Kerley and officers before the situation escalated into a struggle. According to affidavits cited by the Miami Herald, officers restrained Kerley, struck him multiple times during the altercation, and later used a stun gun before placing him in handcuffs. During the incident, Rahman could reportedly be heard shouting, “That’s my boyfriend!”

Kerley’s attorney, Richard Cooper, criticized the arrest and described the force used by officers as excessive. Rahman also later told NBC6 that she believed police overreacted during the encounter and said the couple had simply been trying to enjoy a night out before the situation escalated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Fred Kerley have any children?

Kerley does have children. As of early 2025, reports indicated that he is a father of three. Social media, including posts from his partner, DJ Sky High Baby, has highlighted his life as a dad. He has posted moments with his children on social media, including adorable pictures with his daughter, Mia Kerley, and his sons, Fred and Kayden.

He posted a picture with his kids on Instagram and even has a pinned post featuring them. The pinned post is adorable, showing him sitting with his eldest daughter, his middle child (his son), and his youngest son while taking a groupfie. He captioned the post saying, “My bloodline.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A complete look at Fred Kerley’s relationship timeline over the years