Is Shaun White still in the Olympics this year? Everything to know about snowboarder’s role at 2026 Winter Games

The Winter Olympics have seen some big stars swoop in and snag the accolades. One dazzler was American snowboarder Shaun White. He claimed gold in men’s halfpipe at three Olympics. Fans loved watching his career dazzle. He threw in the towel after placing fourth at Beijing 2022. But is he back for this year’s event?

Is Shaun White competing in the Olympics this year?

As much as there has been noise behind him, White won’t be carving up the halfpipe at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The five-time Olympian officially stepped away from competition after announcing during the 2022 Games that it would be his last ride. He later confirmed it was his final event altogether, closing out an era that defined snowboarding for nearly two decades.

A three-time gold medalist and one of Team USA’s most recognizable faces, White was a constant presence at the Olympics through the 2000s and 2010s. Now nearing 40, he’s heading back to the Winter Games in Milan, just not as a competitor. This time, he’s taking on a whole new role with NBC.

NBC revealed that White will join the broadcast team during the Opening Ceremony, lending his voice to the Parade of Nations as athletes from around the world make their grand entrance. It’s a fitting full-circle moment for someone who’s experienced that electric walk more than once.

“I’m so excited to be part of the Opening Ceremony for the Milan Cortina Olympics,” White said in a statement on his NBC role. “The Olympics have been such a huge part of my life, and to return in this new role — celebrating the athletes, the energy, and the incredible backdrop of Italy — is truly an honor. I know what that moment means when the world is watching, and I can’t wait to help bring that magic to everyone at home.”