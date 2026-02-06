Milan Olympics Health Outbreak Raises Concern For NHL Players Ahead Of Hockey Matchups

As the Milan Winter Olympics get underway, women’s ice hockey had hit an early snag. The opening preliminary-round clash between Canada and Finland, originally scheduled for February 5, was set to be a compelling one. Instead, a norovirus outbreak forced a disruption to those plans. Now, an update has finally come in on the situation.

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan’s post on X, the norovirus situation in the Finnish team is slightly better, but still not entirely certain.

“Olympic norovirus update: Finland women’s hockey had 14 practice today, the rest quarantining. They’re optimistic for Saturday vs USA.NHL players supposed to stay in village— but there’s hotels for families & some federations say players could stay there if it becomes an issue,” read Kaplan’s post.

Reportedly, 11 skaters and all three goalies hit the ice at Friday’s practice, up from just eight skaters and two goaltenders a day earlier, when 13 players were sick or in quarantine. This is a positive development, however the team remains incapable of practicing with its full roster.

Their Milan Olympics opener against Canada has been moved to February 12, but with a match still set against the U.S. on Saturday.

For context: trouble first showed up on Tuesday night when players suddenly started falling ill. It turned out to be norovirus, the ultra-contagious stomach bug that no athlete wants to meet. By Wednesday night, just a day before their game with Canada, concern had spread fast. Officials from Finland, Canada, the IOC, IIHF, and Milan Olympics 2026 organizers joined a late call to figure out what could be done.

“Unfortunately it’s part of life, and you feel bad for the Finnish women,” Denmark men’s player Oliver Lauridsen said. “You’ve got to wash your hands. You’ve got to be careful and whatever. And then there’s a good medical staff here to help. Just the fact that they would postpone a game also means that there is help to get and solutions in place in case stuff like this happens.”

Well, while the condition of the Finnish women’s hockey team continues to improve, Switzerland’s team seem to be facing a similar scenario.

Switzerland’s Milan Olympics player tests positive for the norovirus

Days before the Winter Olympics had begun, two staff members from Australia’s Winter Olympics team had tested positive for COVID-19. But that was hardly the end of viruses at the Winter Games.

After Finland, players of the Switzerland’s Olympic team are now reportedly isolating. After one player of the team tested positive for the stomach illness, the entire team is now in isolation and had to miss the Winter Olympics opening ceremony too.

Switzerland’s player tested positive shortly after they already played a match against the Czech Republic.

For now, the biggest concern is athlete’s health. Right now, Team Finland are working to shake off a bout of sickness and get back to full strength. While many might be hoping for no more norovirus caused delays in the match schedules. But the real question is, when the Winter Olympics begin, will they hit the ice and bring their A-game?