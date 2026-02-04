Lindsey Vonn Claps Back at Rivals Over “Sportsmanship” in Milan Cortina Olympics Decision

Lindsey Vonn faces a tough situation. The Alpine ski champion, who had a terrifying crash earlier this week, raised quite a few eyebrows. While fans were concerned about her health and her chances of returning to competition after suffering an ACL tear, the 41-year-old is “confident” she can compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and is taking steps to ensure she’s fit. However, within the circuit, not everyone has been friendly toward Vonn.

On Tuesday, speaking at a press conference ahead of the Olympics, Lindsey opened up about the reaction some fellow racers had after the women’s World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, was canceled.

“I have to say I was disappointed,” Lindsey Vonn told reporters. “Yes, I know there are high emotions, and everyone has worked very hard to be in a position to compete in that moment, and it’s sometimes hard to contain those emotions, but I was deeply hurt by what was said.

“Some people apologized to me, and I appreciated that, and I accepted their apology, but I think in general, it was disappointing to hear what was said. Especially on live television.”

According to sources, a clip of the comments went viral on Instagram, grabbing media and Vonn’s attention and even prompting her to write, “sportsmanship?” under the post.

Although she does not specify who reached out to her, it’s clear she was upset by the situation. The crash could have been life-threatening for the 41-year-old, especially coming so close to competing in her first Olympics since 2018 in PyeongChang.

Rupturing her ACL in her left knee during the last downhill race of the World Cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, was a scary moment for everyone watching. Still, she came back to reassure her fans.

“I crashed today in the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee. I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams,” Lindsey Vonn wrote a few hours after the crash. “My Olympic dream is not over. Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it.”

Although she did have some critics coming in from inside the circuit, there was plenty of noise from outside as well! But she sure knows how to stand up for herself.

Lindsey Vonn shuts down online bettors

Following her accident on January 30, the online betting community was in a state of panic. While awaiting a verdict on her health, fans and pundits made some questionable statements regarding Team USA’s chances at the Olympics.

The decentralized prediction marketplace FOREPredict reported, “The “Fairytale” premium just hit a wall… Lindsey Vonn being airlifted days before the Winter Games is a brutal market correction. The public bet on the narrative, but physics had the final say.”

However, Vonn couldn’t just sit back. She immediately rebutted on X with her sharp wit: “Physics had the final say? No, I have the final say.”

However, FOREPredict further explained the implication of their words in another tweet: “The “Downhill Gold” market is now in chaos. The liquidity was chasing the star power; now it floods back to the field. The Trade: Volatility = Opportunity. The “Safe Money” shifts immediately to the European favorites who were overshadowed by the comeback hype. The Impact: Does Team USA’s medal count take a hit without its biggest star? Forecast the field.”

Still, it seems many are counting out the alpine skier’s many achievements and comebacks. Lindsey Vonn has won one Olympic gold medal, two Olympic bronzes, and eight World Championship medals.

Over the course of her career, she has faced up to 13 major injuries, including a similar knee injury and a torn ACL at the 2013 World Championships, where she bounced back to win the World Cup downhill in 2014.

So now, with the Winter Olympics kicking off on Friday, will Vonn be ready to silence the critics once and for all? Share your thoughts in the comments below!