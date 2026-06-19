Who Are Raphinha’s Parents? Everything to Know About the Family of the Brazilian Football Star

Born and raised in the tough surroundings of Restinga, one of Brazil’s most underprivileged favelas, Raphinha’s path to football stardom was anything but easy. Growing up, he and his family faced serious financial hardships, with hunger and uncertainty often a part of daily life. Through it all, his parents remained his strongest supporters, making sacrifices to protect and encourage their son’s dream. Today, Raphinha has transformed those struggles into success, establishing himself as one of world football’s most electrifying wingers and a key figure for both club and country. Here’s a closer look at the family that stood by him every step of the way.

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Who is Raphinha’s father?

Raphinha’s father, Maninho Belloli, played a major role in shaping both his character and his football journey. A talented musician and percussionist, Maninho spent years performing with local samba groups in Porto Alegre while working hard to support his family through difficult financial circumstances.

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Beyond music, Maninho is known for his long-standing friendship with Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho. The two share roots in the Restinga neighborhood of Porto Alegre and developed a close bond through their mutual love of samba music. Maninho performed with the samba group Samba Tri, which frequently entertained at events and celebrations attended by Ronaldinho.

Because of this, Raphinha was exposed to football culture from a very young age. He even attended Ronaldinho’s birthday parties as a child and later revealed that he viewed the former World Cup winner almost like an uncle. While Ronaldinho did not directly train or mentor him, the connection gave young Raphinha inspiration and a glimpse into what was possible in professional football. Despite the family’s financial struggles, Maninho consistently encouraged his son’s dreams, providing unwavering support as Raphinha worked his way from the streets of Restinga to becoming one of the most exciting wingers in world football.

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Who is Raphinha’s mother?

Raphinha’s mother, Margarida Maria Dias Belloli, played a vital role in his upbringing and success. While the family faced significant financial hardships in the Restinga favela, Margarida remained a constant source of love, stability, and encouragement for her son.

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As a devoted homemaker, she helped raise Raphinha in a modest household where resources were limited and daily life was often challenging. Despite these difficulties, she worked tirelessly alongside her husband to provide a supportive environment and ensure that their son remained focused on building a better future.

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Margarida was also Raphinha’s emotional pillar during his formative years. She encouraged him to stay in school, pursue his football ambitions, and avoid the many dangers that surrounded young people in the neighborhood. Whenever setbacks or self-doubt threatened to derail his dreams, she provided the motivation and reassurance he needed to keep going.

Her resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering belief in her son were instrumental in helping Raphinha overcome adversity and eventually rise from the streets of Restinga to the highest levels of world football.

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What is Raphinha’s parents’ ethnicity and family background?

Raphinha was born and raised in Porto Alegre, Brazil, where he grew up in the Restinga favela amid significant financial hardship. His father, Maninho Belloli, is of Italian descent, while his mother, Margarida Maria Dias Belloli, is of mixed Brazilian descent.

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The Brazilian winger has spoken proudly about his roots and has identified himself as a Black Afro-Brazilian, using his platform to speak out against racism and discrimination in football and society. Throughout his career, Raphinha has remained deeply connected to his upbringing and frequently credits his parents for helping him overcome the challenges of poverty.

Reflecting on his childhood in an interview with football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Raphinha said, “My goal was to get out of it. My parents did everything they could to help me study and work outside of the favela.”

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Does Raphinha have siblings?

Yes, the Brazilian footballer Raphinha has a younger brother named Igor Padilha. Raphinha has spoken openly about his humble upbringing in Porto Alegre, Brazil, where he and his brother shared a bedroom with their parents.

How did Raphinha’s parents support his football dream?

Raphinha’s parents played a crucial role in keeping his football dream alive despite the family’s financial struggles. They instilled in him resilience, discipline, and the determination to keep pushing forward when circumstances seemed impossible.

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Life in the Restinga favela was far from easy. The family often struggled to afford basic necessities, and even bus fare for training sessions was a challenge. Raphinha’s father, Maninho Belloli, worked as a musician and relied on his performances to help provide for the family, including covering his son’s travel expenses and meals as he pursued a career in football.

One of the defining moments in Raphinha’s journey came when he was 19 years old. After suffering an injury and facing a series of disappointing rejections, he called his parents in tears and told them he wanted to quit football. His mother responded with a dose of tough love. She told him that if he returned home and gave up on his dream, he would have to find a regular job like everyone else. The conversation forced Raphinha to reflect on what he truly wanted, and he soon realized that football was the only path he wished to pursue. Motivated by his mother’s words, he returned to training and continued fighting for his place in the game.

Reuters Soccer Football – LaLiga – Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona – Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain – March 17, 2024 FC Barcelona’s Raphinha during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Speaking about raising his own son, Raphinha emphasized that although his child will grow up in very different circumstances, the values his parents passed down will remain unchanged. “I grew up in Restinga, Brazil, facing many, many difficulties, and those challenges shaped me as a person. My son will have a different reality, but I want him to grow up with the same values: respect, humility, gratitude, and hard work.” “I want him to understand that nothing in life comes easily, that he should respect people no matter who they are, and that family and love always come above everything else.”

Raphinha has also spoken openly about the dangers that surrounded him while growing up in Restinga. In an interview with FC Barcelona Insider, he reflected on how easy it was for young people in the neighborhood to lose their way. “My childhood? It is very complicated. For someone born in a community like Restinga, it is difficult to stay focused. I’m from Restinga, a neighbourhood in the South Zone of Porto Alegre. It’s difficult to follow your path and not lose your way.”

Throughout those difficult years, music also served as a source of comfort and joy. With his father deeply involved in samba culture, music was always present in the Belloli household and became an important part of Raphinha’s upbringing. Today, Raphinha’s story stands as a powerful example of how family support, perseverance, and strong values can help overcome even the toughest circumstances. From the streets of Restinga to the biggest stages in world football, his journey is a testament to what can be achieved through hard work and belief in a dream.