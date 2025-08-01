Speculations Swarm Online as NASCAR Driver’s ‘Rumored’ to Be Fired After 1 Miserable Season

Something’s brewing at Kaulig Racing, and the NASCAR rumor mill is churning. A cryptic Instagram post from NASCAR Rumors & Nostalgia lit the fuse: “Still trying to get details and figure out if it’s even real or not… but seems like there could be some sudden movement in the Kaulig house.” Fans immediately zeroed in on Josh Williams, whose full-time Cup Series run in the No. 16 Chevrolet has been a rough ride in 2025. The buzz is growing. Could Kaulig be ready to pull the plug after just one season?

Williams’ Cup campaign has been a struggle from the jump. Sitting near the bottom of the standings as of late July, his best finish barely cracks the top 20, with a string of DNFs and shaky qualifying efforts. Kaulig’s Cup program is still finding its footing, but Williams’ lack of results has raised eyebrows.

From fan favorite to fading fast: Williams faces Cup crossroads

Williams’ Xfinity days made him a fan favorite, especially after that 2023 Atlanta moment when he parked his No. 92 on the frontstretch in protest. That act of defiance cemented his underdog status. It was that grit that helped land him this Cup shot. But heart alone doesn’t cut it in NASCAR’s top tier.

The Next Gen car is a beast, and Williams knew it going in. “This car is no joke. It’s tough, but we’re learning every week,” he said back in February. The problem is, that learning curve hasn’t translated into performance. His Xfinity career, with 186 starts and 11 top-10s but no wins, hinted at a ceiling.

The jump to Cup appears to have exposed that ceiling. Kaulig took a chance on his experience and sponsor-friendly vibe, supported by Alloy Employer Services, but the results just aren’t there. Kaulig’s no stranger to shaking things up. They’ve already leaned on A.J. Allmendinger for more Cup starts and groomed Shane van Gisbergen through Xfinity, leading to a three-win rookie Cup season.

Young talents like Chandler Smith, who already has Xfinity wins and a Cup start, are waiting in the wings. The team could be eyeing a reset. Rumors even suggest Kaulig might pivot to the Truck Series or align with Spire, though nothing is confirmed yet. Silly Season is in full swing, and Williams’ quiet social media presence isn’t helping his case. Fans still love his blue-collar charm, but NASCAR is a results-driven game, and the clock is ticking.

Is Josh Williams’ time at Kaulig Running out? Fans weigh in

Last year, Legacy Motor Club swapped out Noah Gragson midseason. It was proof that teams don’t wait when the writing is on the wall. If Kaulig really is planning “sudden movement,” Williams needs a big result, and fast. Nothing is official, but the speculation is heating up. Reddit fans have weighed in with pointed reactions, reflecting growing skepticism about Williams’ future.

One fan kicked off the debate, saying, “Josh Williams’ story is good, but let’s be serious, there are more talented drivers who could fill that seat.” Williams has certainly been a feel-good story, grinding through ARCA and low-budget Xfinity teams.

But his 2025 performance has been hard to defend. Two top-10s in 21 Xfinity starts, no wins, and a 20.05 average finish fall well short of what’s needed. Drivers like Chandler Smith, who already has wins and a stronger points record, are waiting in the wings. Sentiment only goes so far when a team is trying to compete.

Another fan pointed out, “It’s odd. Williams crushed his equipment at Mario Gosselin’s team yet struggled with Kaulig.” And that’s a fair take. At DGM Racing, a smaller, underfunded operation, Williams overperformed.

In 2020, he pulled six top-10s with an 18.6 average finish. But now, with Kaulig’s better resources, he’s underperforming. His 2024 season saw only a slight bump, with a 21.73 average finish. In 2025, he’s barely improved. That kind of regression has fans scratching their heads.

Another user was blunt: “I didn’t get the hiring — and after a second year the improvement was minimal.” The numbers support that skepticism. In 2023 with DGM, Williams posted a 23.28 average finish and six top-10s. In 2024 with Kaulig, he only managed four top-10s and a slightly better finish average.

The 2025 season has offered little evidence of a breakthrough. For a team that’s trying to move forward, a plateau is as good as going backward.

One fan added a broader observation: “Kaulig might go back to Trucks next year — they’re hunting trophies for 16th, 17th, 19th in points.” The sentiment reflects frustration with Kaulig’s recent form.

The No. 11 car finished 18th in Xfinity points in 2024, and is currently running 19th in 2025, with multiple DNFs. When a program stagnates like that, teams naturally look at reshuffling. Rumors of a move to Trucks or a Spire partnership suggest Kaulig may be reevaluating its entire competitive direction.

Another fan mused, “I’d love to see Leland Honeyman in that ride… or Corey Heim.” Both drivers are seen as hungry, young talents. Honeyman has shown flashes of speed, and Heim is widely viewed as one of the top prospects outside the Cup Series. Kaulig’s history of giving chances to talents like Shane van Gisbergen makes a youth movement seem possible, if not likely.

Finally, one fan wrapped it up with a pragmatic take: “Let’s be honest, they’re struggling right now. If Josh is gone, I understand why.” Williams’ performance slump may not entirely be his fault. The No. 11 team has undergone crew chief changes and internal tweaks. But when results don’t improve, someone takes the fall. Whether it’s personnel, drivers, or the entire team strategy, something has to give.