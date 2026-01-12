Alexander Zverev Caught in Fiery Meltdown as He Throws Racket at Crowd Before Australian Open

The 2026 season hasn’t started the way Alexander Zverev hoped. The German No.1 began his year leading Team Germany at the United Cup. Progress was slow, and then came a shock. In the quarterfinals, he suffered an upset against Hubert Hurkacz, marking his first exit of the year. The match left him visibly frustrated as he wondered why his serve had suddenly deserted him. With Team Germany out of the running for the semis, Zverev turned his focus to Australian Open preparation. But the road ahead had another hurdle waiting.

On Monday, Sascha looked relaxed during a seemingly calm practice session with Alex de Minaur. The calm didn’t last. A sliced backhand return caught the net instead of the strings, and frustration exploded. The 2025 Australian Open runner-up turned toward his bench and hurled his racket over the electronic boards.

The flash of anger felt all too familiar. It recalled his meltdown against Hubert Hurkacz at the United Cup, where he also smashed a racket mid-match. He lost that match to the Pole, 6-3, 6-4, but that fiery moment has people wondering again if Alexander Zverev’s mindset is steady enough to handle another serious title run in Melbourne.

Heading into the Australian Open as the third seed, Sascha will know his draw on Thursday. But the anxiety isn’t his alone. Critics share the unease, questioning whether his emotions might undo his focus when it matters most. Speaking on the Served podcast, former world No.1 Andy Roddick weighed in on the German’s performance lately. Especially as he heads into the Grand SLam where the World No.1 and No.2 are expected to reach the final once again.

“It also sucks that his entire career is going to be defined by if he can beat those guys [Alcaraz and Sinner] twice in a row at a major, and win one. He is a phenomenal player. The career resume is amazing.”

It’s true. Since turning pro in 2013, Alexander Zverev has collected a total of 24. He won seven ATP Masters 1000: 2017 Rome, 2017 Canada, 2018 Madrid, 2021 Madrid, 2021 Cincinnati, 2024 Rome, 2024 Paris. He claimed two ATP Finals (2018, 2021), Olympic gold (2021 Tokyo), six ATP 500s, and eight ATP 250s.

And on the Grand Slam stages, he’s made some big strides as well! Reached three Grand Slam finals at the 2020 US Open (lost to Thiem), 2024 French Open (lost to Alcaraz), 2025 Australian Open (lost to Sinner). However, he has defeated top players, including the Big Three, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal, at multiple tournaments.

However, Alexander Zverev’s last trip to Melbourne Park ended in heartbreak. He had reached the 2025 final but fell short against Jannik Sinner in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. That defeat stung deeply. During the ceremony, the German admitted he “just wasn’t good enough.”

The rest of his 2025 season followed a similar pattern. He stayed inside the top three of the ATP rankings and lifted a single trophy on home soil in Munich. He also reached the finals in Melbourne, Stuttgart, and Vienna. Still, the year felt underwhelming for a player chasing the sport’s biggest prizes.

Yet, despite the frustration and criticism, Alexander stepped into 2026 with purpose. His intentions were clear from the first swing of the season.

Alexander Zverev reflects on his 2025 season.

Ahead of the United Cup event, Sascha believes his 2025 campaign didn’t get the credit it deserved. He admitted that criticism comes with high expectations but still feels the spotlight focused too much on what slipped away, not what he powered through.

“I have the feeling that many people… have presented my season in a much more negative way than it really was,” he said, pushing back on what he calls a one-sided narrative.

And honestly, his season had plenty of ups before it started to spiral again. Zverev snapped his long losing streak against Daniil Medvedev and walked into the Paris Masters looking sharp and full of fight. But then came the shocker, a 6-0, 6-1 defeat to Jannik Sinner less than 24 hours later. Suddenly, all that confidence evaporated, replaced by serious concern about his fitness. Something was clearly wrong. Zverev later explained that his right ankle had flared up during the match.

“Unfortunately, it swelled up a lot yesterday,” he revealed, confirming the injury had blown up and left him barely able to compete.

He didn’t hide how tough it was to face a red-hot Sinner while hurt. “Unless I am at 100% and playing my best tennis, beating players like that is almost impossible,” he admitted. The ankle issue was just one of many physical battles he fought all year, and he knew his body had been through a grinder in 2025.

Still, Alexander Zverev found perspective. Finishing the season as world No. 3, he said, is “something I can be proud of” considering the injuries and frustration he endured.

Now, although he might have seemed a bit frustrated heading into the Australian Open, but who knows? Maybe this is the moment the World No.3 surprises everyone, finds his rhythm, and goes all the way when it matters most. What’s your take on this?