Alexander Zverev Handed First Loss in 2026 As 28YO Pro Makes Sensational Comeback After 7 Months at United Cup

2026 is already bringing out the best in the players. The season kicked off in Perth with the United Cup, where Team Germany and Team Poland turned up the heat in their battle for the quarterfinals. Especially, Hubert Hurkacz, who unleashed his firepower. The Pole arrived with something to prove after a rough 2025 season that kept him off the court following arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. But now, playing for his country, he’s reminding everyone why he was once such a force.

On Monday, Hubert took on Alexander Zverev, and the 28-year-old stunned the World No. 3 with a 6-3, 6-4 win to put Poland ahead. It was a huge victory for him, especially since he hadn’t played a match since June in ’s-Hertogenbosch, which saw his ranking drop to No. 83. But he made it clear he was thrilled to be back, bringing his trademark power and positivity.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been competing,” Hubert Hurkacz admitted post-match. “7 months. I’ve been going through difficult times with the team. It was very challenging. They were all supporting me. They were all behind me.”

Last year, the former World No. 6 had withdrawn from his second-round match in ’s-Hertogenbosch due to a back injury and hadn’t played since. Weeks later, during Wimbledon, he revealed that he had undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on July 2. By September, he confirmed on social media that he was ending his season early to focus entirely on recovery.

The Pole said his rehabilitation had been going well, sharing that “everything is going as it should.” Now, back on court, Hubert Hurkacz is happy with how his level is holding up against some of the game’s best.

“We went through a long period of time not competing and not knowing when we’ll be able to be back on court again. I was trying to cherish and enjoy every moment here on court today.”

During the match, Hubert Hurkacz showed real composure against Zverev. At 3-3 in the second set, he defended brilliantly before threading a stunning backhand up the line to earn the crucial break. According to ATP Stats, he faced only one break point all match and blasted 21 aces, leaving Sascha with little room to find his groove.

Zverev came in with a 3-1 head-to-head advantage over the Pole. But this time, he couldn’t break down the two-time Finals competitor. And while Hubert is elated by his form, his teammate never doubted him for a moment!

Hubert Hurkacz earns high praise from Iga Swiatek!

After her teammate’s thrilling win, WTA World No. 2 and six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek brought her own fire to Perth. She clawed her way back to beat Eva Lys 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, sealing the tie for Poland. The energy was electric as the captain of Polish tennis picked up exactly where Hurkacz left off.

During the post-match press conference, Swiatek couldn’t stop smiling as she praised Hubert Hurkacz for his comeback performance. A reporter asked her how tough it is to return from injury and play as well as her teammate did against Zverev.

“I think you need to just be brave, and that’s what Hubi did today,” she said. “I think that he wasn’t thinking much about the break. He was just happy to be competing, and that’s what kind of gave him the energy. I feel like you can approach this in different ways.”

Team Poland delivered a commanding performance at the 2026 United Cup, sweeping Germany 3-0 to seize the top spot in Group F. Aside from Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek, to cap off the dominant showing, Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zieliński combined brilliantly. They overcame Laura Siegemund and Zverev in straight sets to complete a flawless day for the Polish contingent.

But considering Hubert Hurkacz hadn’t played in seven months, even Iga was stunned.

“I think the best kind of approach is not to play with expectations, like, accept that you might feel a bit tense facing a break point or something, but it’s how you deal with this. I think Hubi did it great today. I was really impressed.”

“Thank you,” replied the former No.6.

“No, really. I was, like, wow,” Iga said, laughing beside him.

Next up, the Polish duo faces the Netherlands, and confidence is sky-high. Hubert Hurkacz takes on Tallon Griekspoor, while Swiatek meets Suzan Lamens, with the third match yet to be decided. The pair is no stranger to success. Back in 2023, they went unbeaten in the group stage, reached the quarterfinals, and beat Italy in a thrilling 3-2 battle to reach the semifinals.

Now, the question lingers: can they ride this momentum all the way to their first United Cup crown? Share your thoughts below!