Alexander Zverev Shuts Down Reporter After Past Controversy Resurfaces at Australian Open

Alexander Zverev is on another successful run at the Australian Open. The German just took down rising star Learner Tien in their quarterfinal clash. It wasn’t an easy fight, stretching to four sets. But Zverev conquered the court with a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1, 7-6(3) win. Now, as he heads into his 10th Grand Slam semi-final, the third seed looks fired up. Yet, he wasn’t entirely thrilled when the spotlight shifted away from his on-court battle.

After the match, during the press conference, a reporter threw him an odd question. They asked what he thought about the crowd’s atmosphere this year compared to last, a time when fans made their opinions on his personal life quite clear. But Sascha wasn’t having any of it.

He replied to the reporter, “I think this question is not worth asking anymore.” One sharp sentence, and the conversation was over.

For context, last year during the men’s final at the Australian Open, a heckler repeatedly shouted the names of his ex-girlfriends, Olya Sharypova and Brenda Patea. The taunts were linked to off-court allegations, which Zverev has denied, calling them personal matters.

Thankfully, that incident was handled swiftly, and this year the crowd’s vibe has been far warmer toward the German. He’s loosened up, sharing laughs with fans as a new courtside trend takes shape, which is proposals to players mid-match.

It all began in the first round of his Australian Open campaign after Alexander Zverev’s win over Gabriel Diallo. During the on-court interview, his eyes caught a cheeky sign in the stands: “Marry me, Sascha.” The sight cracked the usually composed world No. 6.

“Where’s the ring, man? I am believing myself. I still want a ring otherwise… [I am] not that cheap,” Zverev joked, blushing as the crowd roared with laughter. Turning back to the interviewer, he couldn’t resist teasing about the playful interruption. “We are incapable of doing one on court interview which is just normal are we?”

So far, Zverev is loving the Aussie crowd’s energy and their response to his game. But for reporters, things have gotten tricky. Even during his post-match interview after the quarterfinals, he found himself facing another odd question.

Alexander Zverev calls out on-court reporter

After cruising past Learner Tien, the world No. 3 was asked about his brother Mischa, who travels with him as part of his team. It wasn’t the first time either. Reporters had already quizzed him about his sibling after his win over Britain’s Cameron Norrie last week.

That time, the German even handed Mischa the microphone from his team box, turning the interview into a lighthearted family moment. But when retired pro Christopher Eubanks raised the subject once more in Melbourne, Zverev couldn’t believe it. The former world No. 12 wanted to know what Mischa thought of his brother’s volleying display.

“Every single on-court interview is about him! I’m playing, I’m here. He used to play 10 years ago, he was very good, we get it. He beat Andy Murray here, wow, yay,” Zverev shot back, clearly amused but also exasperated by how often Mischa’s 2017 upset still comes up.

That win, of course, remains one of the great Australian Open shocks. Mischa, then ranked outside the top 50, toppled Murray, then world No. 1 and a two-time finalist in Melbourne, back in the fourth round nine years ago. It was the biggest triumph of his career, and it still follows the Zverev family around the tour.

Eubanks wasn’t ready to drop the family theme just yet. Seizing the moment, he teased that his next question would also be about the Zverevs. He turned to Sascha’s long-time coach and father, Alexander Zverev Sr., asking what life was like traveling with both his dad and brother on tour.

“Yeah I get sick of them but they don’t get sick of me because I pay for everything!” the World No.3 laughed,

Now, with jokes aside, the German is heading to a bigger challenge. He’ll face the world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz at the semifinals of the Australian Open. Last year, he made it into the finals after taking the first set off Novak Djokovic, who retired shortly after due to his hamstring injury. But this time, the Spaniard is looking sharp. Will Alexander Zverev take down the top seed and mark a back-to-back final at Melbourne Park?