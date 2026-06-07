Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Net Worth 2026: Who Is Richer? Career Earnings, Prize Money, and Endorsements Compared

When the heavy-hitting Alexander Zverev clashes with Italy’s Flavio Cobolli at the French Open final, it brings a player at the peak of his powers against a star breaking through. Can the young Italian’s soaring endorsements bridge the gap with the multimillion-dollar tennis star?

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Let us dive into their 2026 net worths, prize money, and career earnings.

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What Is Alexander Zverev’s Net Worth in 2026?

Alexander has an estimated net worth between $35 million and $45 million! His net worth is primarily driven by the extremely lucrative prize money as well as brand endorsements that he has taken over the years.

Since tennis stars do not have a traditional contract, most of their net worth comes from the prize money that they win in the tournaments. On top of that, Alexander also has his personal business ventures.

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What Is Flavio Cobolli’s Net Worth in 2026?

Flavio Cobolli has an estimated net worth between $4 million and $ 7 million. His net worth has been largely propelled by the breakout season where he reached the first Grand Slam final of his career.

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As one of the prominent rising figures of Italy’s new tennis generation, Cobolli has secured commercial apparel, racket, and regional sponsorship contracts that bolster his off-court revenue.

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Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Career Earnings and Prize Money Compared

Alexander Zverev has been a professional tennis star since 2013, so he has more than ten years of experience, whereas Cobolli turned pro in 2020. He has been a pro for 6 years, which already gives Zverev a head start when it comes to being more successful and having more lucrative contracts than Cobolli.

However, Cobolli is an emerging 24-year-old talent and top-10 player who earned his first major final, though he has already proven he can challenge Zverev by defeating him on clay courts. So let’s see a comparison to understand where both players stand-

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Category Alexander Zverev Flavio Cobolli Net Worth (2026) $35 million-$45 million $4 million-$7 million Career Prize Money $58.4 million $6.76 million ATP Titles 24 career ATP Tour singles titles and 3 doubles titles , bringing his total tour-level championship count to 27. 3 career ATP Tour singles titles and 1 mixed doubles title , bringing his overall professional tour-level title count to 4. Grand Slam Best Result Runner-up (2020 US Open, 2024 French Open, 2025 Australian Open). Quarterfinals (2025 Wimbledon). Highest Ranking No. 2 (June 13, 2022). No. 10 (June 5, 2026).

Which Player Earns More from Endorsements and Sponsorships?

Zverev earns significantly more than Cobolli when it comes to their brand, endorsements, and sponsorships. Zverev, a decorated ATP champion with 24 titles, commands $4-15M annually from heavy-hitting sponsors, whereas Cobolli is a rising talent whose commercial portfolio is still growing.

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Zverev’s global stardom translates into seven-figure endorsement deals with one of the biggest brands, in luxury and performance, including Adidas. He has had a long-term apparel deal with Adidas ever since 2019.

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Along with that, he is also partnered with Head and has an equipment and racket deal that was extended through 2030. He’s also not just contracted into sports companies and has a brand endorsement with the luxury watch company Rolex. He has maintained it since 2021.

His additional sponsors include luxury labels and brands like Richard Mille, Zegna, and Jacob & Co.

On the other hand, Cobolli, while still a rising star, is gaining quite rapid attention from big brands, especially in his home country of Italy.

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His primary sponsorship consists of Cobolli signing an apparel and sneaker deal with this rapidly growing Swiss performance brand, On. Before partnering with On, he was notably sponsored by Lotto Sport Italia.

Alexander Zverev is an honored veteran with 24 titles and an Olympic gold medal, characterized by a career-long hunt for a Grand Slam crown. Flavio Cobolli is Italy’s surging star who recently broke into the top 15, transferring from a young prospect into a major, title-winning threat on tour. So both of the stars have their own merit and are definitely excelling in their own ways.