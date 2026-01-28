Amanda Anisimova Issues Clarification After On-Court Burst on Coaching Team at the Australian Open

Amanda Anisimova came under the critics’ radar at the Australian Open. The American No. 2 faced a tough defeat to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. After reaching back-to-back finals at Wimbledon and the US Open last year, this time in Melbourne she couldn’t keep the momentum going. She lost in straight sets, and her frustration on court caught the attention of many viewers. But now that the dust has settled, Anisimova is speaking up.

After the match, Amanda addressed her on-court outburst against Pegula in an Instagram story. ESPN cameras had caught the 24-year-old shouting at her coaches after falling behind 5-1 in the tiebreak — a tense moment that didn’t reflect well, especially since many of her struggles were self-inflicted. Speaking on the issue, she wrote:

“Still living and learning 📝the way I behaved on court today was not the way I want to be carrying myself when playing. after some reflecting|| understand it will difficult to reach my goals that way. My emotions got the best of me and maybe I need to get my pms under control (jk, not really)”

“I’m happy with my few weeks here and I’ll be back stronger next year 🙏🏻 Thanks for all the support as always, I wouldn’t keep going without it Congrats to Jess, she’s been in great form and good luck the rest of the way 💙💙💙 Thanks for all the support as always, I wouldn’t keep going without it 🤍”

While she lost a brutal battle to the sixth seed, her campaign had been nothing short of outstanding. She hadn’t dropped a set in her four matches against Simona Waltert, Kateřina Siniaková, Peyton Stearns, and Wang Xinyu.

Even more impressive, this was her first-ever quarterfinal at Melbourne Park. It seems the nerves finally caught up with her.

This is a developing story…

