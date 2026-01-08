Amanda Anisimova Suffers Brutal Loss in Brisbane Days After Overtaking Coco Gauff in Major American Feat

Coming into the 2026 season, Amanda Anisimova was on a roll. The American, who reached back-to-back major finals last year at Wimbledon and the US Open, climbed to a career-high world No. 3 earlier this week! Surpassing Coco Gauff as the new American No.1, she kicked off her opening tournament in style. At the Brisbane International, she delivered a solid opening-round win over home favorite Kimberly Birrell in straight sets. It gave confidence for her campaign ahead; however, she wasn’t able to keep it up.

Marta Kostyuk powered past Anisimova 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the round of 16. The Ukrainian needed just one hour and 27 minutes to finish the job, staying calm and composed even as Anisimova took a medical timeout in the first set for a back issue.

Anisimova, the new world No. 3, fought through visible discomfort but couldn’t find her rhythm against the sharp and steady world No. 26. Kostyuk controlled the rallies, dictated play, and closed out both sets with authority to seal a confident straight-sets win.

Despite an early exit in Brisbane, Anisimova still has plenty to feel good about at the start of 2026. After overtaking Gauff, she became the new American No. 1 and only the third woman born in the 2000s, along with Gauff and Iga Swiatek, to break into the world’s top three. She’s also the 15th American to reach that ranking landmark since the WTA introduced official standings in 1975.

“It was a great year for me. I was really happy with my consistency throughout, and I feel like I had a lot of new experiences and a lot of lessons learned to go into this year,” Anisimova said before her 2026 debut in Brisbane. “Yeah, just taking those with me and really looking forward to it.”

Her campaign ended sooner than expected, but Kostyuk had nothing but praise for her.

Amanda Anisimova’s opponent was left in awe of her grit

After her win, the Ukrainian opened up about the kind of opponent Amanda is. She admitted that she knew what to expect since they had already competed during practice together, during which Marta lost. But when it comes to the real deal, Anisimova’s skill took the spotlight.

“I think I played really, really good, and you know, we did an amazing preparation with my team,” Kostyuk said after the win. “And, yeah, I mean, it was a great match, and I feel like, also, tactically, I played really good. Amanda is such a hard hitter. It’s really difficult to create something in the point, but very happy I managed to do that today, and yeah, it was a good match.”

During the match, in the first set, Amanda Anisimova began showing signs of discomfort and called for a medical timeout while trailing 2-3. She stepped off court for treatment on her right thigh, leaving the crowd wondering if she could continue. When she returned, the top-ranked American chose to fight on instead of retiring. But the injury clearly limited her movement. The struggle to regain rhythm gave Kostyuk a rare opening, and she grabbed it with both hands.

From that point, the 23-year-old Ukrainian was rock solid. She dictated the pace, stayed consistent, and found her shots with sharp precision. Against the world No.3, it was a composed, confident performance from a player who looked ready for much bigger stages.

For Amanda Anisimova, her first tournamnet of the 2026 season is done, and she can focus on the upcoming events. Which means the Australian Open is just around the corner, and she’ll be eager to recover, regroup, and return to form. Last year, she made it to the second round before falling to Emma Raducanu, but since then, she’s been in two major finals.

