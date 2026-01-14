brand-logo
Home/Tennis

Amateur Takes Million Dollar Home After Breaking Jannik Sinner's Australian Open Streak

Firdows Matheen

Jan 14, 2026 | 7:35 AM EST

Link Copied!
Toppling a giant is never easy, but at the One Point Slam, Jannik Sinner found himself on the wrong side of a surprise. The Italian, who had been unbeaten on Rod Laver Arena since 2023, tasted defeat at the hands of an amateur for the first time.

As the match kicked off, Sinner missed his serve and bowed out to 29-year-old amateur Jordan Smith from New South Wales. It was a moment to watch as Smith became the star of the show at Rod Laver Arena.

The crowd roared as he pulled off one shock after another. The local hero stunned women’s world No. 4 Amanda Anisimova, then powered past world No. 117 Joanna Garland in a thrilling finale. In the end, the local sealed his fairytale week with the million-dollar win.

The event buzzed with good energy from start to finish. Fans packed Rod Laver Arena, pros and amateurs mingled, and even the top seeds couldn’t look away.

This is a developing story…

