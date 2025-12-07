Andrey Rublev Slams Interviewer for Asking Bizarre Question After Gruelling Clash

Andrey Rublev is taking over the UTS Tour, and things are getting heated. The Russian just punched his ticket to the semifinals after tough wins over Alex de Minaur and Adrian Mannarino. But “Rublo,” as the tournament calls him, isn’t too thrilled about one thing. On Saturday, Andrey came back from a 2–0 deficit against Adrian Mannarino (3–2: 12–17, 11–13, 18–11, 18–12, 2–0), winning it all in Sudden Death. However, it wasn’t the highlight of the match just yet!

After the match, the interviewer teased him with a cheeky question: “You really don’t like losing, do you?” Rublev let out a dry laugh before answering with his trademark sarcasm. “I don’t care, man. I don’t know what to say. I like losing.” The interviewer pressed again, “But you prefer winning?” Rublev shrugged, still amused. “I don’t care. I mean, of course I prefer winning.” When asked if he’d say something to his opponent, he looked puzzled and fired back, “No? What would I have to say to him? Man, what kind of question is that?”

The Russian walked away looking confused, but the interviewer still cheered him on, telling him he had entertained the crowd. And it’s true. Rublev has been electric at the UTS event in London’s Grand Final.

Group A has been chaos in the best way. Rublev battled to secure his semifinal spot in a tense day split into double sessions, with every player hitting the court twice, morning and afternoon. The schedule left no room to breathe as Sunday’s semifinals took shape. Tomas Machac opened strong, edging Adrian Mannarino (No. 69) in Sudden Death: 16-11, 14-11, 13-17, 11-13, [2-0]. Both had suffered Day 1 losses, but the Czech reignited his chances with a gritty, much-needed victory.

The second showdown was pure thrill, Alex de Minaur (No. 7) versus Andrey Rublev (No. 15). Both unbeaten. Both are chasing a semifinal ticket. Rublev took command early, De Minaur fired back in the second quarter, then lost grip as Rublev found his rhythm again. The Russian sealed it 13-12, 8-18, 16-12, 13-12, standing one step from qualification with a single match to go.

The afternoon session only added more drama. With all four still alive in the group, Rublev faced Mannarino again. The Frenchman dominated early and looked set to run away with it, but “Rublo” roared back, forcing Sudden Death and completing a wild comeback 12-17, 11-13, 18-11, 18-12. Three straight wins and semifinal-bound.

Now, he’s gearing up for a blockbuster clash with Casper Ruud or The Iceman. It’s a thrilling moment for the Russian, who surely must feel satisfied for picking this fiery competition over a quiet exhibition.

Why did Andrey Rublev choose UTS over an exhibition?

After wrapping up his season at the Paris Masters with a round-of-16 loss to Ben Shelton, Rublev decided to skip the usual off-season exhibition circuit. While several stars, including Carlos Alcaraz, gear up for two flashy exhibition matches in the United States alongside Joao Fonseca, Frances Tiafoe, Amanda Anisimova, and Jessica Pegula, Rublev is taking a different route. It’s the time of year when the ATP calendar finally slows down, yet plenty of players still chase unofficial matches and events.

On the other hand, the Russian has made peace with saying no. “I’ve played some exhibitions [where] there is almost no crowd, you feel you are boring, you feel people are boring. It’s like, ‘Okay, when is this going to be over?’ and here, you don’t have this. That’s why it makes me come back to play,” Rublev explained. His words capture the fatigue many players feel after an 11-month grind, especially when the supposed “break” doesn’t really feel like one.

“In my case, I don’t have those exhibitions where I play one match, and I get a crazy amount of money,” he said. For Rublev, what counts is staying sharp. “Here, it’s a great preparation because after some rallies, my heart was super high, that I needed to take time as much as I could to recover, and the time was not enough, so I was serving and I had a bit of blue in my eyes because I didn’t recover enough, and it’s kind of a good preparation for endurance, plus it’s a great atmosphere.” His words show exactly why he chooses competition over comfort.

That’s what makes UTS, the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, stand out. Unlike many off-season friendlies, players at UTS can’t just pocket a lump-sum payment. They have to earn their prize on court across three intense days. The stars in action, Rublev, Casper Ruud, and Alex de Minaur, can win up to £316,000 ($422,000) if they lift the champion’s trophy, with an extra bonus for those returning from earlier UTS events this year.

Rublev seems to be thriving in that electric setting and is now into the next round. The question fans are asking: can he keep the momentum going and take down Casper Ruud to reach the finals?