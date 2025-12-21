Andy Roddick Weighs In As Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Aryna Sabalenka Push for Bigger Grand Slam Pay

This season saw grit, passion, and a flood of prize money on tennis courts worldwide. But beneath the shine, questions are rising. Top players like Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and Taylor Fritz have called out major tournaments for ignoring long-standing demands on fair prize money and better welfare for lower-ranked players. Now, 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick is adding his voice to the debate.

For context, players have been saying Grand Slams distribute only 12-15% of their revenues as prize money. That’s far less than the 22% at ATP and WTA events like Indian Wells and Rome, where equal pay already exists. Take Wimbledon, for example. Last year, it offered £50m (6,69,37,092 USD) from a £406.5m (54,41,98,562 USD) pool, which equates to just 12.3%.

In a chat with Jon Wertheim on the Served podcast, Andy Roddick questioned what leverage players really have without big statements like boycotts. “No one’s saying that tennis players are underpaid compared to anyone else,” he said. “The percentage of prize money and revenue that they get from the biggest entities compared to other sports and what they get from the biggest entities is crazily skewed.”

Even Wertheim agreed, arguing that tennis does little to empower players. With short careers, no union, and stalled “good faith” talks, progress remains slow. “If you were going to devise a sport that is sort of least favorable to player empowerment, it would look a lot like tennis,” he said. “Members of the top ten were in the room and everything’s going great but nothing has been done and I think where this stands right now basically this group of players to figure out what is their leverage and what is their appetite to really fight this. And I think these top players, they need to figure out do they want to take the gloves off.”

Among those in the discussion is Italian No.1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner. The 2025 Australian Open and Wimbledon winner reportedly spoke with Grand Slam organizers, but as JW points out, the discussions did not progress.

On October 28, Jannik Files shared a post on X quoting Sinner’s remarks from The Guardian. “We had good conversations with the Grand Slams at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, so it was disappointing when they said they cannot act on our proposals until other issues are resolved. Calendar and scheduling are important topics, but there is nothing stopping the Slams from addressing player welfare benefits like pensions and healthcare right now.”

American stars Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton have joined Sinner in calling for change. The trio is urging Grand Slams to boost players’ revenue shares and strengthen welfare support. As Jamie Braidwood of The Independent reported, they’ve joined others in “calling for more prize money from the four Grand Slam tournaments and criticising the lack of progress on player welfare.”

The movement began with a letter in March and picked up steam after meetings at Roland Garros that included Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff. But since the talks stalled in August, player frustration has only grown louder. Players are also demanding a stronger voice in scheduling, rule changes, and expanded events like the new 15-day Australian Open, French Open, and US Open.

In his conversation, Andy Roddick believes there’s one clear solution. “Participation is the answer.” And it’s not the first time he’s spoken out on the topic of prize money.

Roddick reveals his thoughts on the prize money as a former

Andy burst onto the scene as a teenage prodigy from Omaha, Nebraska, turning pro at 17 in 2000 after ruling the juniors and winning the US Open junior title. He quickly rose to the top, hitting World No. 1 by November 2003. That same year, he captured his first and only Grand Slam at the US Open, defeating Juan Carlos Ferrero and sealing his place as one of tennis’s brightest young stars. With 32 tour titles, he knows all about the highs, the lows, and the sweet memory of that prized paycheck.

In October 2025, Andy Roddick revealed how players actually get paid, reported by Tennisuptodate:

“You don’t get paid round by round. That would be a nightmare for tournaments. You get paid at the end of the event,” He said, “Back in the day you could even request a check from an on-site bank — I doubt that’s an option anymore. These days it’s usually direct deposit, or it might go through your agency if you have that arrangement. The Happy Gilmore-style giant checks you see in trophy photos? Not real. Sometimes they hand you an empty envelope for show. So yeah, no one’s lugging giant checks through airports.”

Tennis looks glamorous, but it burns through wallets fast. Travel, coaching, and hotels cost plenty. When asked about that side of the game, Roddick was honest:

“As for timing, it’s usually quick. If you lose third round on a Saturday, you’re not waiting 30 days — more like the next business day or two. Tennis knows that for many players, it’s life-changing money. You might need it immediately to cover travel to the next event. When I was younger and still amateur, I couldn’t accept prize money — but I could keep receipts and get reimbursed. So if I won a doubles match, I couldn’t take the $7,000, but I could rip receipts for travel and meals. At 17, that felt like a million dollars.”

He retired in 2012, but the voice hasn’t faded. Now through his popular podcast, he dives straight into the issues today’s pros face, from prize money to the grind of tour life.

Now, with the debate over Grand Slam payouts heating up, his perspective hits home.