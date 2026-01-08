Aryna Sabalenka Confesses How Maria Sharapova Influenced Her Major Australian Open Decision

Tennis and fashion intertwine closely. Legends like Andre Agassi rocked the ’90s demin look, Roger Federer pulled off the all-black kit, Serena Williams’ iconic catsuits, and Maria Sharapova’s “little black dress” shone on court and in style. One thing they had in common was that it was all Nike! Now, Aryna Sabalenka is keeping up the tradition with trying to bring back the iconic looks.

On Wednesday, the Belarusian lit up Instagram. She dropped a fun video. She flaunted her new Nike dress for the Australian Open. She struck bold poses. They spotlighted the bright, vibrant hues and coastal Australian vibes. The fit screams perfection for January’s scorching heat.

The World No.1 cruises through the Brisbane International. She reached the quarterfinals. She crushed Sorana Cirstea. Yet she already buzzes with excitement for the Australian Open. She debuted her new kit! Post-match, Sabalenka spilled her favorite aspects of the Melbourne fit. She revealed her inspiration!

“I don’t know if it was Serena’s collection or Maria’s,” she said post-match, “It was a light peach dress. You remember that? That was my favorite one. I would love to bring that back, and I remember talking to Nike and telling them that I want to bring those colors back, please.”

“I was like, ‘Just do something for me in those colors. I love it, and it fits Australia perfectly.; And they did it. And now it’s my favorite dress.”

She referenced Maria Sharapova’s light peach Nike dress. The Russian ex-pro donned it at the 2013 U.S. Open and looked stunning. Now, Aryna aims to channel that vibe. Plus, this isn’t the first time she showed up in a pink-coded flair. Three years ago, in 2023, Nike went full Barbiecore as they crafted a signature pink dress for Sabalenka. In which she powered to her maiden US Open final!

On the other hand, the 2026 kit marks a fresh step up from Sabalenka’s looks last year. Fans raged over her 2025 US Open outfit as the defending champion. They flooded messages. The WTA star deserved a custom design. Nike crushed those dreams. She wore one of the standard dresses they issued to all women.

Even Aryna Sabalenka shared her thoughts on predicting her 2026 kits. It happened at the WTA Finals press conference after a match in Riyadh, when reporters asked about her US Open kit and future fashion vibes. Aryna was honest about no hope:

“Yeah, I mean this dress was kind of like, let’s say, together work me and Nike,” she said, “I just threw bunch of ideas I had, and I was able to push them to give me, yeah, in a way like my own dress, and I think it turned out being like really cool dress. People loved it, which is important, and yeah, unfortunately, next season it just it’s not going to be that special for me, but—”

Now Sabalenka beams over her Australian Open kit! She gears up for the Melbourne showdown. Will the Belarusian unleash the heat? Could she snag a third title Down Under? For now, she’s got an idea what her season looks like.

Aryna Sabalenka maps out her 2026 season on court

Following her 6-3 6-3 win over Sorana Cirstea at the Brisbane International, the Belarusian dropped a surprising take on her plans for the season. She’s skipping some events this year to safeguard her body!

“The season is definitely insane, and you see so many players getting injured,” Sabalenka said post-match. “The balls are quite heavy, so it’s a lot of struggle for all of us.”

Players keep sounding the alarm on the grueling schedule. It’s too long and packed with intensity these days. Top women must hit at least 20 mandatory stops. That includes four Grand Slams, 10 WTA 1000s, and six 500s. Whew!

Last year proved the point. Aryna Sabalenka and world No. 2 Iga Swiatek lost ranking points. Why? They skipped too many WTA 500s. Ouch!

“I’m skipping a couple of events in order to protect my body because I struggled a lot last season,” Sabalenka added. “Even though the results were really consistent, some of the tournaments I had been playing completely sick or I’ve been really exhausted from overplaying.”

For now, Sabalenka has kicked off the 2026 season with a good start in Brisbane. She demolished Cristina Bucsa 6-0, 6-1 in her opener. And she’s fired up and ready to dominate the upcoming tournaments!

“I don’t know,” Aryna Sabalenka said. “It’s tennis, as you know, and especially women’s tennis, so you can’t predict anything. I wasn’t trying to warn anyone (smiles) about the season. I was too focused on the things I worked on during the preseason.”

The Australian Open fires up January 18, and there’s some serious competition for the title. Can Aryna snag another title in her slick new kit? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!