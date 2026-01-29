Aryna Sabalenka Fights Back Tears After Reaching Australian Open Finals

Another milestone for Aryna Sabalenka. The World No. 1 powered past Elina Svitolina to book her place in the Australian Open final. After an intense match where the Ukrainian refused to back down, Sabalenka took control and sealed it in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. Now, just one match away from a possible third title in Melbourne, the pressure is closing in on Aryna.

During her post-match interview, the Belarusian learned she had matched a WTA legend. She became the second woman since Martina Hingis to reach four consecutive Australian Open finals — a record set 30 years ago. When asked how her 10-year-old self would feel seeing her now, Sabalenka couldn’t hold back her tears.

“I don’t know what she would think right now,” Aryna Sabalenka admitted, “I think she would be proud. That, yeah, I was able to make it here. I would never think that I would, first of all, be able to make it to the top 10, and second, be that consistent and play on such a big arena in front of you all. And all the support, it’s just a dream. Every day I’m grateful for everything I have, and I don’t know, I hope she would be proud of me.”