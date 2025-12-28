Aryna Sabalenka Fires Back at “Struggling” Nick Kyrgios With Bold Warning After ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Loss

Bringing back history, the 2025 Battle of the Sexes took an unexpected turn. Aryna Sabalenka faced ATP’s Nick Kyrgios in a fiery showdown that had fans buzzing long before first serve. The twist? The Belarusian’s court was made 9% smaller than Nick’s, adding spice to the spectacle and upping the stakes. The anticipation was sky-high, and the energy inside the arena was electric. After a fierce two-set contest, Kyrgios prevailed over Sabalenka, 6-3, 6-3, to claim the exhibition win. Yet World No.1 Sabalenka didn’t back down.

A packed Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena roared for the four-time Grand Slam champ and the former No.13 Aussie. She unleashed her top game but couldn’t outlast the 2022 Wimbledon finalist. Still, Aryna gave it her all and even gave herself a cheeky pat on the back and a little message for Krygios:

“He was struggling,” Aryna Sabalenka said post-match, “He got really tired, and it was nice to see the guy getting tired and taking away one of my serves. Yeah, I think it was a great level. I made a lot of great shots, moved a lot to the net, great drop shots made, great serving, and yeah, I really enjoyed the show. And I think, not I think, I feel like next time, when I play him, I’ll already know the tactic, I know his strengths, his weaknesses, and it’s gonna be a better match for sure!”

During the match, Kyrgios snagged the match’s only ace, 1-0. But Sabalenka shone in clutch moments, logging just 1 unforced error to his 6 and 5 faults versus his lone double. It seemed like the match could go either way, but in the end, the former No.13 took the win anyway.

This is a developing story…