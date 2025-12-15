Aryna Sabalenka Leaves Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek & Others Behind in Sensational WTA Feat for Second Year in a Row

This year has been a rollercoaster for WTA players. Aryna Sabalenka has faced her share of ups and downs. The competition was fierce. Iga Swiatek returned to No. 2 and won Wimbledon. Players like Gauff delivered consistent performances. But Sabalenka persevered. She’s taking home one more title, even in the offseason.

The WTA announced the Player of the Year. The Belarusian claimed the honor. As the WTA social media announced on X, “Two years in a row 👏 Voted on by international media, @SabalenkaA is crowned 2025’s Player of the Year!” She earned close to 80% of the votes from international tennis journalists. Why not? Her season has been one to watch!

The 27-year-old lifted four titles. That’s the most on tour this year. She defended her US Open crown in style. She beat Amanda Anisimova in September. She collected her fourth Grand Slam singles trophy! Across the season, she stormed into a tour-best nine finals. She came up short only to Madison Keys in the Australian Open final in January. And to Coco Gauff in the French Open final in June.

Her trophy run sparkled with wins in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid. Each victory added to her unstoppable rhythm. Sabalenka held the world number one ranking all year. She finished on top for the second year running. In July, she made history as the first player to top 12,000 WTA ranking points since Serena Williams in 2015. Her season was packed with power, precision, and proof of her dominance.

She ended the season with a 63-12 win-loss record. That was unmatched. She faced setbacks in five finals. The WTA Finals, Roland Garros, Stuttgart, Indian Wells, and the Australian Open. Still, she set another record with the other pros!

Aryna Sabalenka sets a new all-time-high prize money record!

Sabalenka didn’t get the ending she wanted at the 2025 WTA Finals, but she’s still leaving the season with something every player dreams of: History. The world No. 1 collected at least $15,008,519 in prize money through her results this year, locking in the richest season ever recorded on the WTA Tour.

That total shatters a record that had stood since 2013, when Serena Williams earned $12,385,572 while compiling a 78-4 season and sweeping titles at Roland Garros, the US Open, and the WTA Finals. For 12 years, no one managed to touch that mark until Aryna Sabalenka powered through.

Her numbers tell their own story. The US Open alone brought her a $5 million payday for defending her crown. A runner-up finish to Elena Rybakina in Riyadh added another $2.695 million, and she picked up over $2.5 million combined from her second-place finishes at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

And she might not be done rewriting the record books just yet. Her 2025 prize total isn’t final, and her off-court endorsements haven’t even been counted. Even without that, she’s already flirting with the $18.7 million that Forbes said she earned in 2024 from both tennis and sponsorships. That’s some serious momentum heading into 2026. Yet to the Belarusian, it’s not the dollars that keep her going.

“I just really have a lot of love to the sport, and I really enjoy fighting,” she said before facing Rybakina in the WTA Finals, where both were playing for a record $5.235 million. “I really enjoy pushing myself to the limit… And, I mean, of course, when you win, you think, ‘Oh actually, I’ve got a good check,’ you know. But this is never crossing my mind during the match. … But it’s a good check to have.” Spoken like a champion who’s already aiming higher, right?

She’s taking some strong momentum into the 2026 season! Could she surpass this record in the next year? Share your thoughts in the comments below!