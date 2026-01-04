Aryna Sabalenka & Paula Badosa Pull Off Unexpected Feat at Australian Open Warm-Up

The 2026 tennis season is off to a sizzling start, and Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka are at the heart of it. The unbeatable “Sabadosa” duo is back, rekindling their electric chemistry on court. Their friendship sparked in early 2022 at the Tie Break Tens event in Indian Wells, where the two power hitters clicked instantly, sharing the same fierce spirit and playful energy. Since then, they’ve called each other “best friend” and “soulmate,” even when their careers led to fiery showdowns. Now, reuniting in doubles for the first time since 2022, they’ve chosen the Brisbane International as their stage.

The comeback felt effortless. On Sunday, the pair surged past Liudmila Samsonova and Zhang Shuai 7-6(2), 7-6(3) to storm into the quarterfinals. It’s the ideal tune-up ahead of the Australian Open. Paula beamed after the win, delighted to have Aryna by her side again. With “Sabadosa” back in action, the duo looks ready to set the season ablaze.

“I asked her to play here because, for me,” she said in their post-match interview, “It was an amazing opportunity to share some moments with her on and off the court. So it’s great, and we love to play in front of you guys. And as Aryna always says, she loves the atmosphere.”

Amid laughter, Aryna Sabalenka echoed her doubles partner’s feelings. “The atmosphere is amazing, thank you!” she grinned. Paula sealed the moment with a confirmatory statement: “Just the last thing, Sabadosa is back.”

Fans have long adored the iconic Sabadosa duo. What began as fierce battles in 2021 (from Cincinnati to the WTA Finals) evolved into one of the tour’s most beloved friendships. Their mix of power, charisma, and humor has made them a must-watch every time they step on court.

The pair also teamed up in doubles throughout 2022, including a memorable run that ended in a first-round loss to Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at the Madrid Open. Aryna Sabalenka’s doubles resume speaks for itself, a former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam winner, she claimed the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open titles with Elise Mertens.

​This is a developing story…

