Aryna Sabalenka Plots Her Future as a Tennis Mom: “That’s a Rough Plan”

“I’m 27 years old this year, I’m getting closer to my retirement… I don’t want to have my first kid at 35, I want to have a kid then come back,” Aryna Sabalenka said at the start of the 2025 season. The Belarusian then crushed another season, maintaining her No. 1 ranking. And now, off the court, she’s cooking up another plan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“At 18, I thought by 25 I’d win everything I wanted,” she shared on Alexander Sokolovsky’s podcast. Sabalenka opened up about the life she once imagined.

“At 25, I’d have a baby, come back, and keep winning. 25 came, I won some stuff, then I thought maybe 27 or 28? Now I’m 27 and I’m like, well… a bit later year, we’ll move it. I realized I want to get the most out of my career, see how far I can go. So it’s a rough plan with a possible move.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The World No. 1 turned 27 in May, and since then, she’s checked off a few impressive milestones while holding firm at the top of the rankings.

She captured her fourth Grand Slam title at the US Open and won titles in Madrid, Miami, and Brisbane. She reached the finals at Roland Garros, Stuttgart, Indian Wells, the Australian Open, and, most recently, the WTA Finals. Still, the dream of motherhood stays close to her heart. But for now, her time on court takes precedence.

“I would like to try to start a family in five years and maybe try to come back, depending on what stage I will be in my life. But yes, this is a difficult moment because if I could, I would have gone now. I love children very much, and it seems that children love me, and I would really like to, but now I have priority.” Motherhood may be on hold, but Sabalenka’s love story is already blooming.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tennis star is dating Brazilian businessman Georgios Frangulis, and the world got a first glimpse of their romance at the 2024 US Open when he was spotted cheering her on from the stands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

She admitted at this year’s US Open, “He was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side.” The Belarusian often shares their fun moments online and isn’t shy about showing how happy they are together.

Frangulis, the founder of the superfood brand Oakberry, has welcomed Sabalenka into his world. She’s now an ambassador for the company and even has her own line of signature açaí bowls, a delicious nod to their shared ventures. But when it comes to starting a family, that chapter may have to wait for now.

Now, it’s almost off-season time for Sabalenka. She may have missed out on her maiden WTA Finals title, but she’ll finish the year on a high. Another milestone awaits, perhaps one that explains why her focus remains firmly on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aryna Sabalenka takes another Year-End No. 1 title

Sabalenka kicked off her 2025 WTA Finals run in Riyadh with a bang, crushing Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-1 in their opening round-robin clash. It was the perfect start for the world’s top seed, who leads the Steffi Graf Group and is hungry for her first WTA Finals crown. The Belarusian looked razor-sharp from the first ball, determined to stay on top of women’s tennis for another season.

After the match, Aryna Sabalenka paused to soak in the moment. The pressure was on, but she couldn’t hide her excitement about what another year at number one would mean.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That feels super special. I’m super happy and proud of the work that’s been done and that I’m getting better and better every day. I hope we’re gonna keep doing what we’re doing. Hopefully, we can stay there,” she shared with The Tennis Letter on X.

Locking up a second straight year-end world No. 1 ranking is no small feat, but Sabalenka did it in style.

Her 2025 season already counts four singles trophies in the cabinet, a testament to her consistency and big-match instincts. Even after missing out on the final against Elena Rybakina, her drive never dipped.

Now, Sabalenka gears up for a new kind of challenge: a Battle of the Sexes exhibition in Dubai with Nick Kyrgios. And as she mentioned, she’s not slowing down anytime soon!

So, do you think she’ll return to take it all in the next season?