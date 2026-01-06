Aryna Sabalenka Sends a Warning Across the WTA to Start 2026 Season: “If Anyone Got Scared”

Aryna Sabalenka reignited her fire on court to kick off the season in Brisbane. The World No. 1 opened her 2026 campaign in ruthless fashion, wrapping up her first match of the year with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Cristina Bucsa. It took her just 47 minutes to book a place in the third round. After a brutal loss to Kyrgios last month in Dubai, Sabalenka is back on the WTA Tour, this time with a subtle warning.

When asked if her blistering scoreline was meant to intimidate future opponents, the world No. 1 brushed off the idea. Still, she admitted it might give others something to fear.

“I don’t know,” Aryna Sabalenka admitted, “It’s tennis, as you know, and especially women’s tennis, so you can’t predict anything. I wasn’t trying to warn anyone (smiles) about the season. I was too focused on the things I worked on during the preseason.”

She added, “I was just trying to show my level. I did that well, and if anyone got scared because of it, I’d be happy to see the players give up, but that’s not going to happen, unfortunately. But I’m really happy with the level I was able to show today (Tuesday).”

During the match, Aryna Sabalenka wasted no time making her mark. The Belarusian stormed through the opening set in just 22 minutes, breaking Cristina Bucsa’s serve three times to take full control. Every strike carried purpose. Every return forced Bucsa backward. Her numbers told the story: 18 winners to just nine unforced errors.

Imago 251011 — WUHAN, Oct. 11, 2025 — Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the women s singles semifinal between Jessica Pegula of the United States and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China s Hubei Province, Oct. 11, 2025. SPCHINA-WUHAN-TENNIS-WUHAN OPEN-WOMEN S SINGLES CN WuxZhizun PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

As she noted, her serve stood tall as the anchor of her game. Sabalenka sealed the contest with an ace, matching the quickest win of her career. She stepped inside the baseline whenever possible, cutting off angles and charging the net with intent. Bucsa barely had time to react as the top seed kept the tempo fierce from start to finish.

Control belonged entirely to the four-time Grand Slam champion. Sabalenka delivered a commanding, businesslike win that left no questions about her form heading toward Melbourne. Her sharp performance wasn’t limited to singles, either. She also made a bright start in doubles alongside Paula Badosa.

The “Sabadosa” duo returned to court in style, taking down Zhang Shuai and Liudmila Samsonova to reach the doubles quarterfinals. Both players were clearly thrilled to reunite and kick off the season together.

For Aryna, it was a fresh start after that exhibition loss to Nick Kyrgios at the Battle of the Sexes in Dubai. Though she admits, she didn’t stay down about it for long.

Aryna Sabalenka opens up about her loss to the Aussie pro

Just days before the new year, on December 29, the world No. 1 lost 6-3, 6-3 to Nick Kyrgios, ranked No.670, in the “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition match in Dubai. The concept aimed to echo the famous 1973 clash between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, a match that became a pivotal moment for women’s sports and gender equality. But this modern version didn’t quite strike the same chord.

Still, Aryna Sabalenka brushed it off with the confidence of a champion. After overpowering Spain’s Cristina Bucsa 6-0, 6-1 in the second round of the Brisbane International, she explained how that Dubai match had helped her preparation.

“When you play against a guy, the intensity is completely different,” She said. “Especially when there is Nick, who is drop-shotting every other shot, you move a lot, so there was a great fitness for me.”

On the other hand, amongst the critics, even 2025 Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek spoke out earlier this week, sharing that the match “did not have anything to do with social change or any important topics” like the original Battle of the Sexes in 1973. Her comments echoed what many in the tennis community were already thinking.

Sabalenka, though, still viewed the whole thing more optimistically.

“It wasn’t about proving something to anyone. It was able to show that tennis can be really huge,” she said. “That exhibition, it was fun. It was a great challenge.”

Now, the Belarusian shifts her focus back to business. With momentum from her dominant win over Bucsa, Sabalenka is set to face Sorana Cîrstea in the round of 16 at the Brisbane International.

Now, the Belarusian shifts her focus back to business. With momentum from her dominant win over Bucsa, Sabalenka is set to face Sorana Cîrstea in the round of 16 at the Brisbane International.