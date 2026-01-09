Aryna Sabalenka Takes Revenge From Madison Keys on Australian Soil

A rivalry unlike any other! Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys have gone toe to toe several times, with a head-to-head that stands 5-2 in favor of the Belarusian. But in those two wins, Keys owned one of the biggest: the 2025 Australian Open. That night, she crushed Sabalenka’s dream of a three-peat with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 triumph. Now, twelve months later, Aryna finally gets her revenge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Friday, the two collided again in a gripping quarterfinal at the Brisbane International. The defending champion threw everything she had to halt Keys’ fearless run. Both players dug deep, trying to outthink and outpower each other in a lively, see-saw contest packed with intensity and fire. In the end, Sabalenka came out on top, 6-3, 6-3.

As reported by Tennis Channel on X, “Sabalenka gets revenge down under 😈 The World No. 1 defeats Keys in a rematch of last year’s AO final.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In Melbourne in 2025, Madison Keys had finally cracked the code. She survived Aryna Sabalenka in a fierce three-set final, pulling off one of those tight, nerve-tingling wins that stay etched in memory. That day, the two-time defending champion smashed her racquet in frustration while Keys lifted one of the biggest titles of her career.

A year later, the tables have turned and Sabalenka can now smile about that moment. She arrived in Brisbane with a clearer head and a sharper focus. Before their latest clash, she even reflected on that loss,

ADVERTISEMENT

“Twelve months ago, I wasn’t really clear in my head after that loss,” she said on Thursday. “But honestly, she just overhit me, overplayed me, she played incredible tennis.”

“I have to say that loss really pushed me so hard to keep working, make sure it’s not gonna happen again… We always play incredibly fast matches, the intensity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While she got her revenge in the land down under this time, it’s not her first win over Keys since that final. Not long after that Australian Open heartbreak, Aryna Sabalenka fired back. She made her statement at Indian Wells in 2025. A month later, she rolled past Keys 6-0, 6-1 during the Sunshine Double.

This is a developing story….