Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Sparks Brutally Honest Verdict From 2x Grand Slam Champion

Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios are gearing up for a blockbuster “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition on December 28 in Dubai. The two stars have spent months firing playful shots at each other, hyping up the clash as tennis fans eagerly wait to see them go head-to-head. But not everyone is thrilled about the spectacle, including a former Grand Slam champion has weighed in with some sharp thoughts.

In an interview with El Partidazo on COPE, Spanish tennis icon Garbine Muguruza, winner of the 2016 French Open and the 2017 Wimbledon Championships after defeating both Williams sisters in those finals, shared her view on Sabalenka taking on a male player.

“Male superiority is not based solely on strength, but also on physical endurance, muscle mass – it’s a combination of factors,” she said. “I remember never being able to beat my brothers, and even with non-professional male training partners, I never managed to win a set against them. A player ranked 1000th in the world, or even unranked, can be much better than a player in the WTA top 10.”

However, Aryna Sabalenka brings plenty of firepower. The Belarusian has ruled the WTA rankings, sitting comfortably at World No. 1 for the second year in a row. She owns four major titles: two at the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024, and two at the US Open in 2024 and 2025. Across the net, Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist, brings twelve years of tour experience and a flair for the big occasion.

Although the Aussie has been sidelined for two years with injuries and surgeries, now sitting at No. 672, Muguruza still believes he has the upper hand. “At my peak, when I was world number 1, I wouldn’t even have been able to beat a junior,” she admitted.

But Muguruza isn’t the only critic of the event. Lleyton Hewitt’s former coach, Roger Rasheed, voiced his disappointment that the match was happening at all, calling the concept “disappointing” and questioning its merit. “I’m not a fan of it, to be honest,” he said, doubting the event’s value from the women’s perspective.

Sabalenka, though, is coming in with her trademark confidence and insists she’s going all in. “I totally understand the responsibility of this match that I, in a way, put on my shoulders. And that’s why I’ll go out there, and there’s no jokes. I’ll play full,” she said. Kyrgios, too, promised to bring the heat, making it clear he won’t hold back. However, the debate is still ongoing.

Even Billie Jean King, the trailblazer behind the original 1973 edition, chimed in. And in a twist, Nick Kyrgios jumped in to defend Sabalenka herself.

Nick Kyrgios backs Aryna Sabalenka after Billie Jean King’s criticism

The trailblazing founder of the WTA will forever be remembered for her legendary 1973 showdown in Houston against self-proclaimed chauvinist Bobby Riggs. The 29-year-old King dominated the 55-year-old former Wimbledon and US Open champion 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in a winner-takes-all $100,000 (£74,765) clash watched by an estimated 90 million people worldwide. That night wasn’t just about tennis. It became a milestone for women’s rights and equality in sport.

Reflecting on that moment, King told BBC Sport there’s little comparison between her iconic “Battle of the Sexes” and today’s spin on it. “The only similarity is that one is a boy and one is a girl. That’s it,” she said bluntly. “Everything else, no. Ours was about social change; culturally, where we were in 1973. This one is not,” she added. Still, King made it clear whose corner she’s in. “I hope it’s a great match — I want Sabalenka, obviously, to win — but it’s just not the same.”

But Nick Kyrgios, who is never one to shy away from the spotlight, had his own take. He fired back at critics who were suggesting the new exhibition was pointless. “By the way, all the negative comments towards the Battle of the Sexes are doing nothing but giving it more attention,” he insisted. “At the end of the day, Aryna will go down as one of the greatest players to play this game. I will have entertained crowds around the world.”

As online debates flared, the Aussie reminded fans what this was really about. “We are two humans that are good friends who want to put on a show and get more eyes on tennis,” he said. “Not all this other BS – does this not look like tennis is going in the right direction? Sit back and enjoy the show. We both love the challenge and are going into this with no real experience. No one cares what you have to say.”

Now, all eyes turn to Dubai. Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios are ready to let their rackets do the talking. The countdown is on, and the hype is real. Who walks away victorious this time? Drop your predictions in the comments.