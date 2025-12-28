Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios: Who Has the Higher Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings & Endorsements

The 2025 season may be wrapped, but the tennis thrill isn’t done yet! Dubai is turning up the heat with a Battle of the Sexes as Aryna Sabalenka takes on Nick Kyrgios. Sabalenka has been the fiercest competitor on the women’s tour this year, winning two Slams and finishing with a win rate above 80%. Across her career, she’s lifted four Grand Slams and 21 titles overall, a record that oozes dominance and flair heading into this high-voltage face-off.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kyrgios’ season, on the other hand, has been a patchwork of rehab, training stints and flashes of brilliance more than consistent match play. His talent still sparkles, even if the sample size has been small. He’s snagged seven titles, owns a 206-118 career record, and once peaked at No.13 in the world. When he meets Sabalenka in Dubai, expect both to bring their best moves, but the real question might be who wins the battle of net worth and prize money. Let’s find out.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Aryna Sabalenka’s net worth in 2025?

Getting to the World No.1 ranking wasn’t a walk in the park, but Sabalenka sure made it worth the grind. Sportico reported that her 2025 prize money was matched by an estimated $15 million in sponsorships, taking her haul this year to a jaw-dropping $30 million! Since turning pro in 2015, Sabalenka has stormed her way into the WTA elite, collecting $45,175,621 in career earnings and cementing her place among the top 10 all-time prize money leaders.

The Belarusian powerhouse has conquered the biggest stages, winning Grand Slam singles crowns at the Australian Open and twice at the US Open. She’s no stranger to doubles glory either, lifting major titles at both the US Open and Australian Open with Elise Mertens.

Imago WUHAN, CHINA – OCTOBER 11: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts in the Women s Singles Semifinal match against Jessica Pegula of the United States on day 8 of 2025 Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center on October 11, 2025 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111596588864

Her golden year came in 2024, when she captured the Australian Open and US Open, earning nearly $9.7 million in prize money. Fast forward to 2025, and she’s kept the fire burning, adding the Brisbane International, Miami Open, and Madrid Open to her trophy cabinet. Talk about a champion who just refuses to slow down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Nick Kyrgios’ net worth in 2025?

On the other end, the Aussie has been lighting up the tour since 2013, and according to SalarySport, his net worth has climbed to over $12 million. Across his career, he’s earned $12,802,482 in prize money, proving that talent and flair can be a profitable combo. Kyrgios reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2014 and did the same at the Australian Open in 2015. He’s also battled his way to the third round of the French Open in 2015 and 2016, and the US Open in 2014, 2016, and 2018.

Before his show-stopping moments on the pro stage, Kyrgios had already made waves as a junior, winning the 2013 Australian Open boys’ singles and the 2013 Wimbledon boys’ doubles titles. After his 2022 Wimbledon breakthrough, he stormed through 2016 with ATP titles in Marseille, Atlanta, and Tokyo. This year, he’s pulled in $148,315, focusing on recovery and gearing up for a fresh charge in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who earns more from tennis prize money: Aryna Sabalenka or Nick Kyrgios?

Looking into the individual earnings of these players and their season so far, the answer clearly points in Sabalenka’s direction. The WTA World No.1 has brought in $45,175,621 since 2015, a staggering figure that highlights her dominance.

Kyrgios, on the other hand, has earned a total of $12,802,482 since his debut in 2013. That’s a jaw-dropping difference of $32,373,139 between the ATP pro and the WTA pro! The numbers make it pretty clear who’s been cashing in the bigger wins this season.

Player Career Prize Money Aryna Sabalenka $45,175,621 Nick Kyrgios $12,802,482

ADVERTISEMENT

Who makes more off the court through endorsements?

Both players have hustled hard, earned global recognition, and locked in multiple brand partnerships off the court. However, it looks like Sabalenka once again takes the lead in this one:

Player Top Endorsements Estimated Annual Earnings Aryna Sabalenka Nike, Wilson, Oakberry, Maestro Dobel Tequila, Audemars Piguet, Whoop, Master & Dynamic, Electrolit, IM8 Around $9-$15 million per year Nick Kyrgios Nike, Yonex, Beats by Dre (plus other deals in esports, fashion, and media) Around $2 million per year before injuries

ADVERTISEMENT

Who has a higher net worth in 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios?

The Belarusian has ruled the WTA top spot for nearly two years now. She snagged Year-End No.1 honors twice, and her skyrocketing success shows in these numbers. She crushes the race against Kyrgios with $30 million to his $12 million, a whopping $18 million gap!

The duo gears up for the Battle of the Sexes 2025 exhibition match. Organizers haven’t publicly disclosed specific prize money details, including how much the winner will receive. Reports confirm the financial terms, including payouts, stay private.

ADVERTISEMENT

Past Battle of the Sexes clashes differed wildly. Take the legendary 1973 showdown: Billie Jean King pocketed $100,000 in a winner-takes-all format for beating Bobby Riggs. No such figure has surfaced for 2025. Now it boils down to pure grit. So, who will be the victor? The WTA powerhouse or the ATP firecracker?