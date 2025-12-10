ATP Answers Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz’s Outcry With Major Scheduling Overhaul

Over the last few months, players have been loud and clear about one thing: the tour. Top stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz have called out the relentless schedule. The Spaniard didn’t mince words, saying, “I think that the schedule is really tight. They have to do something with the schedule.” Fritz chimed in too, adding, “Facts, also seeing more injuries and burnout now than ever before because balls, courts, conditions have slowed down a lot, making the weekly grind even more physically demanding and tough on the body.” So, what’s the ATP going to do about it?

On Wednesday, December 10, tennis insider Parsa revealed the ATP’s next step on X. According to his post: “The ATP Board of Directors approved the permanent adoption of scheduling measures trialed during the 2024 & 2025 seasons to reduce # of late-night finishes. These measures have already delivered a notable reduction in matches concluding after midnight—from 50 in ’24 to 39 in ’25.” But what does that actually mean?

Well, some shared stats and charts tell the story. The ATP’s scheduling trial has made a real dent in the number of matches ending after midnight, cutting them from 59 in 2022 to 39 in 2025. The new system tightened processes around match schedule planning and approval across the tour. The result? Fewer late-night marathons, smoother scheduling, and better alignment with WTA standards. Encouraged by the outcome, the ATP Board now plans to make these changes permanent in the rulebook.

Under the new framework, tournaments face stricter rules. No match can start after 11 p.m. local time. The latest evening session begins at 7:30 p.m. If a match isn’t on court by 10:30 p.m., it must shift to another court. Events can’t schedule more than five matches per court per day, starting at 11 a.m. A dedicated working group will keep refining the process to meet one goal: Eliminating, or at least reducing, those post-midnight finishes on the ATP Tour. That’s a relief, right?

Players have been vocal about the hectic tour, odd timings, and the never-ending flow of tournaments all year. The 2025 season began on December 27, 2024, and only wrapped up last month. That’s practically a full year of play, exhausting by any standard. This move could bring some much-needed breathing space. It’s still unclear, however, whether Grand Slams will follow suit since they’re governed by the ITF and operate outside ATP guidelines.

On the other hand, Alcaraz, who has been a the forefront of calling out the ATP tour schedule for being hectic, also came under fire for partaking in exhibitions during the off-season.

Carlos Alcaraz responds to critics over exhibition participation

After his loss at the ATP Finals Alcaraz skipped out on the Davis Cup Finals due to injury. While it wasn’t an easy decision, he didn’t want to risk his health ahead of the 2026 season. However, the Spaniard jumped back onto the court for two U.S. exhibitions: One in Newark on December 7 and another in Miami the very next day.

Fans were quick to question why Carlos Alcaraz would dive into friendly matches after recently complaining about a jam-packed ATP calendar. But he didn’t hold back. “First of all, it’s normal for people to think this way and not understand why we complain about the busy schedule and then participate in exhibition matches,” he told the Associated Press when asked about the criticism.

The 22-year-old explained that exhibitions are a whole different world compared to the intensity of the ATP Tour. To him, “the biggest difference is that in a tournament you have to stay focused and it is expensive both from a physical and mental point of view. A performance is only one day.” In other words, those playful one-offs don’t drain him like a week-long grind.

That easygoing vibe showed during The Racquet at The Rock exhibition alongside Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula, and Amanda Anisimova. Alcaraz looked completely at ease, laughing his way through the night. He lost his singles match to Tiafoe, then Carlos teamed up with Pegula for mixed doubles full of hilarious and lighthearted moments. He joked, he danced, he entertained.

With no points on the line or rankings to defend, the 22-year-old could just play worry-free. And that carefree stretch might be exactly what he needs before the season ramps up again. Because next time he steps onto court, the stakes skyrocket. The Australian Open begins January 12, and Carlos Alcaraz is chasing the one prize missing from his resume: His maiden title in Melbourne that marks a Career Grand Slam. Can he pull it off?