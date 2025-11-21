ATP Faces Fiery Backlash After Snubbing Learner Tien for Jack Draper and Joao Fonseca

It’s off-season time in tennis, but it’s never short of drama. As the curtain falls on another year and players unwind before gearing up for the next, the ATP steps in with a little appreciation moment for those who stole the spotlight this season. The aim? A bit of fun and some healthy competition off the court. But things took a turn when Jack Draper and Joao Fonseca found themselves caught in a debate with Learner Tien fans.

On November 20, the ATP announced the nominees for its “ATP Awards,” and fans were quick to spot one glaring issue. The “Breakthrough of the Year” list featured Draper, Fonseca, Shanghai Masters winner Valentine Vacherot, and Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik. But Learner Tien? Nowhere to be seen.

One fan couldn’t hide their disbelief, writing, “I’m not even one of his shooters but there’s really no way to explain Tien being left off of here. Insane snub tbh.” It’s hard to argue with that. The 19-year-old American captured his first ATP Tour title this year and rocketed up the rankings, climbing nearly 100 spots.

Yet, somehow, he was overlooked in favor of the British No.1. Draper made his ATP debut back in March 2021 and already sits in the Top 10 with three tour titles, including two from last year, his real breakthrough season when he reached the US Open semifinals. And Fonseca? The Brazilian first appeared in a main draw at the 2023 Rio Open and has gone on to win two titles this year in Basel and Buenos Aires.

Learner came into the 2025 season with serious momentum. He had just reached the finals, falling to Joao in four sets, but his confidence was sky-high. This year marked his official jump onto the ATP Tour after spending most of 2024 on the Challenger circuit. And the decision to keep him out of the running for “Breakthrough of the Year” is something not everyone is on board with.

Fans rally behind Learner Tien over ATP Awards Nomination

One fan wrote, “Criminal for Tien not to be there. Draper hasn’t played since July. SMH.” It’s true. Jack Draper may have lifted the Miami Open title earlier this season and climbed into the Top 5, reaching No. 4 back in June. He also made the finals in Madrid and Qatar. Still, the Brit hasn’t played since the US Open, where he appeared in only the first round before withdrawing.

Before that, his season had already started to wobble. Draper exited Wimbledon in the round of 64 after reaching the semifinals at Queen’s Club. Then came the arm injury. He decided not to risk it and pulled out of the US Open completely.

That same injury forced him to skip the Six Kings Slam, choosing recovery over competition. Now, nearly four months later, he’ll make his comeback at the UTS Grand Finals in London on December 5, a tournament he won back in 2023. Still, by any measure, this wasn’t Draper’s season. As another fan pointed out, “I feel like 2024 was Jack’s breakthrough season tbh. First ATP title + USO semi + top 15 + first full season on tour. 2025 was more him showing he could sustain this if he remains healthy.”

One fan couldn’t hide their frustration over the omission of Learner Tien, saying, “Very disappointed to see that Learner Tien wasn’t nominated. Big omission in my view.” And fair enough, Tien’s year earned that reaction. He started the season ranked No. 121 and now stands proudly at No. 28.

His rise began with a bang at the Australian Open, where he stunned Daniil Medvedev to reach the third round. From there, his momentum never really dipped. He reached the China Open final and claimed his first ATP title in Metz earlier this month. At just 19, he finished the season with a strong 32-23 record. Compared to Draper, who only just broke into the Top 10, and Fonseca, who captured an ATP 500 and an ATP 250 title, Learner Tien’s year was extraordinary.

His improvement didn’t go unnoticed. American legend Andre Agassi called him “incredibly gifted” and said, “Mentally he absolutely has what it takes.” Tien has become one of the brightest young stars in the sport, and his trajectory is only climbing. So, should the ATP have included Learner? Or will he get his flowers in the coming season? What do you think?