ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner Delivers Inspiring Message to Carlos Alcaraz While Sitting Out of the Davis Cup

The ATP Finals has now come to an end, and it’s a massive moment for Jannik Sinner. The Italian claimed his second year-end title in Turin, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling finish. Another victory, another mark on his growing indoor hard-court streak, now an incredible 30 in a row. His H2H with the Spaniard now stands at 10–6. And although Carlos may still have the overall edge, their rivalry turned a new page this season. With the Finals wrapped up, what’s next for them? Sinner isn’t competing, but is all cheers for Carlos’ next move.

After his 7-6(4), 7-5 win, Sinner shared heartfelt words during the trophy ceremony. “You’re a player I look up to. A lot of motivation. I need this, you know? Every practice session with a big, big purpose, and we are all very happy. The whole fanbase is very happy to see you play.” They faced each other five times this season, six if you count the exhibition in Riyadh. Each battle added another spark to one of tennis’s most exciting matchups.

It feels like the perfect ending to their season, but not quite for Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard still has one more challenge ahead at the Davis Cup, while Sinner will skip the event. Still, he made sure to send his support. “I wish you the best of luck. I know you have one more tournament to go; best of luck with that.”

Imago BEIJING, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 30: Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts in the Men s Singles Semifinal match against Alex De Minaur of Australia on day 9 of the 2025 China Open at the National Tennis Center on September 30, 2025 in Beijing, China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xChinaxNewsxServicex 111594197623

This year, Sinner only managed one win on tour against Alcaraz, which came at Wimbledon. The rest went to the Spaniard across the three Grand Slam finals and two Masters 1000s finals. Yet, both are already looking ahead to 2026. “After a well-deserved rest for you, too, I hope to see you again next year with, hopefully, some great, great battles ahead of us. Thank you so much, and congrats.”

Sinner wrapped up his season in style, dethroning the ATP Year-End No. 1 at Inalpi Arena for his second straight title at the season finale. This victory is Sinner’s 11th Big Title and his 31st win on indoor hard court. His current winning streak is now the sixth longest in the Open Era (excluding carpet) and stretches all the way back to the championship match in Turin two years ago, when Novak Djokovic finally stopped him.

Only legends like John McEnroe, Djokovic, Roger Federer (who did it twice), and Ivan Lendl have strung together more consecutive indoor hardcourt wins. And while Carlos acknowledged Jannik’s prowess on this surface, he couldn’t help a cheeky challenge.

Alcaraz drops a warning for Jannik Sinner

After the Spaniard received his runner-up prize, he turned to Sinner with a grin, already fired up for their next showdown. “I’m just really happy with the level that I played today, with the performance,” Carlos said. “I mean, I just played against someone that hasn’t lost a match on an indoor court for two years now.” The respect was clear, and so was the promise of more battles ahead.

Sinner, the defending champion, was in a zone all week, winning nine matches at the ATP Finals without dropping a set. His dominance on indoor hard courts was on full display. Carlos acknowledged it, saying, “A well-deserved trophy. It is a great year for you. You know, it’s time to rest. Hope you are going to be ready for next year, because I will be ready.”

The first set was a thriller. At 5-6, the Italian faced set point on his own serve. Calm as ever, he unleashed a massive 117 mph second serve that the World No.1 couldn’t compete with. That serve shifted momentum big time. Though Carlos managed to break Sinner’s serve once in the second set, the only break of the week against him, Sinner broke right back and took control. He cranked up his first-serve percentage, went on the offensive, and sealed the win after two hours and 15 minutes of epic tennis.

Looking ahead, Jannik Sinner is done for the season with no tournaments lined up, while Carlos gears up for the Davis Cup and December exhibitions. The big question: will these two come back in 2026 with an even fiercer rivalry?