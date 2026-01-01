brand-logo
ATP’s Referees Face Stunning Change Ahead of 2026

ByFirdows Matheen

Jan 1, 2026 | 6:38 AM EST

The tennis tour gears up for a thrilling new season, with fresh champions, rivalries, and inevitably umpire drama! 2025 served up iconic clashes, from Wimbledon chair Nico Helwerth’s controversial replay of a botched electronic line call in Pavlyuchenkova-Kartal, to Swiatek blasting Kader Nouni at Roland Garros over uneven mark checks against Sabalenka, and Medvedev’s fiery run-ins on “effort” violations and interference. What sparks await in 2026? Well, right now, the ATP is facing a shake-up for these umpires!

As reported by Punto de Break on December 31, Spaniard Nacho Forcadell will step down from his current spot after earning a promotion to supervisor. Aurelie Tourte, meanwhile, is stepping into a more formal position, bringing her trademark authority to the role. And there’s a fun twist: Mohamed Lahyani and Fergus Murphy are now officially “senior umpires,” a brand-new distinction that’s adding some serious prestige to the chair.

The news was shared on X by a user who shared the new roles of the umpires, captioned:

“Changes to ATP officiating team: Like I speculated earlier, Nacho Forcadell is, indeed, promoted to a supervisor. Aurelie Tourte acquires a more formal (mentoring?) role. Mohamed Lahyani and Fergus Murphy are now “senior” chair umpires — this distinction didn’t exist before.”

This is a developing story….

