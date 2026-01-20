Australian Open Authorities Finally Open Up After Scheduling Blunder That Caused Crowd Chaos

The Australian Open is all the hype and it’s carefully planned. This year’s edition broke all the right kinds of records, drawing an incredible 101,696 fans through the gates, the highest single-day attendance in the tournament’s history and shattering yesterday’s mark of 73,235. It also set a new milestone for the first Monday’s combined day-and-night crowd, surpassing last year’s record of 95,290. Amid all the excitement, WTA pro Alexandra Eala ran into a small pre-match blunder.

Eala’s Monday match lit up plenty of emotions at Melbourne Park. Not just for what happened on court, but off it too. The 20-year-old found herself at the centre of a scheduling row after being placed on an outside court for her clash with Alycia Parks, despite drawing thousands of fans eager to see her play.

Outside, though, chaos unfolded. Hundreds of fans who had arrived hours early couldn’t get in, with the small court filled to capacity. Many had to settle for crowded viewing areas and giant screens, their enthusiasm still electric despite the circumstances. The overwhelming turnout sparked calls for the Australian Open to give Eala a spot on a show court next time so fans can truly watch her shine.

On social media, the reaction was just as intense. One post from a tennis fan summed up the mood perfectly:

“If there’s a Filipino player in any sport, always expect the Filipino community to show up. This will be a learning curve for @AustralianOpen. Filipino player = high demand for ticket sales.”

The official Australian Open account quickly replied, “We really appreciate your feedback. We will take it as learning and come back strong next year. Thank you.”

Imago Alexandra Eala at the 2025 Miami Open

On the other hand, the Filipina star, who shot to fame at the 2025 Miami Open after her stunning semifinal run past Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys, and Jeļena Ostapenko. Although her AO campaign didn’t go as planned, the crowd reception was still a hit. Despite the chaos, the tournament has noted to take care for the rest of the fortnight.

Tournament director Craig Tiley admitted the event had seen “bigger crowds than expected on Sunday,” prompting swift changes on site. A Tennis Australia spokesperson noted the “average wait time for entering Melbourne Park on Monday was 15 minutes,” adding that turnstiles at the Grand Slam Oval were removed to speed up entry. Extra police and security have also been stationed around the grounds to manage the surge of spectators.

On the other hand, security swiftly escorted Eala off court after her loss, as a dozen guards surrounded her amid the roaring support of her compatriots. She later reflected on the experience with emotion, describing how deeply it all hit her.

Alexandra on competing at the Australian Open

She came out blazing, barely giving her opponent a breath in the opening set. Alexandra Eala looked unstoppable, storming through to take it 6-0 in just over half an hour. The crowd roared with every winner, sensing something special in the making.

But the momentum shifted in a heartbeat. Alycia Parks found her rhythm right when she needed it most, flipping the match on its head. The American powered back to claim a 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory and book her place in the second round.

Even in defeat, the energy inside Melbourne Park sparkled. Fans kept cheering for Eala long after the final point, their chants echoing around the stands. In her post-match press conference the young starlet spoke of her experience.

“It was so heartwarming. That’s one of the things that makes a loss like today a little bit harder, is I know a lot of people were rooting for me,” she said.

“Yeah, it’s a process to take it all in. I think this week definitely there were elements that were a bit overwhelming, especially during my practices. I didn’t expect that many people to be there so it’s a learning process, like anything. You know, losses is part of the learning process. The trainings are part of a learning process.”

That perspective shone through again later when she took to Instagram, reflecting on what her first Australian Open main draw match meant to her.

“Tough loss today, but dropping this here as a reminder to be happy about living out your dreams! Even if it comes with bad days!” she wrote to her followers.

Next up, Eala will turn her focus to the rest of the season, sharpening her game and chasing more breakthroughs. Meanwhile, the Australian Open rolls on into its first week, buzzing with energy and big crowds soaking in every moment. Will the crowd excitement keep building through the early rounds? Share your thoughts below!