Australian Open Chaos Unfolds As Italian Star Smashes Racket, Fights Illness to Seal Win: “Really Nervous”

Every match has its own set of challenges. For Luciano Darderi, it felt like one obstacle after another at the Australian Open. The World No. 25 walked into his clash with Cristian Garín hoping for a strong start to his Melbourne campaign. The win came, but it was far from easy.

On Tuesday, the 22nd seed defeated Garín in straight sets. Yet the 7-6(5) 7-5 7-6(3) score only hints at the drama beneath. Both players battled the scorching Melbourne heat, testing their limits, as reported by tennis journalist Giovanni Pelazzo.

Midway through the third set, Darderi’s body began to rebel. He looked uneasy, showing signs of “Cobolli-like” discomfort. Still, he kept pushing, summoning enough fight to earn a match point.

Garín refused to back down. He saved match point, broke back, and stretched the set into another tie-break, shifting the momentum his way. But when it mattered most, Darderi found his fire again. He took command in the breaker and sealed the win with authority. The Italian did have one outburst, a racket smash at 5-5, that showed just how tense it all felt.

As soon as the final point ended, Luciano Darderi sprinted to the net to meet Garín, gave a quick wave to the umpire, and dashed straight to the bathroom. Moments later, he returned to a roar from the crowd, signed autographs, and even handed his shattered racket to a lucky fan.

Later, he opened up about the tough afternoon. For Luciano, this match wasn’t just about skill, it was about grit and endurance. But the Melbourne heat didn’t make it any easier.

He said in his post-match interview, “I was really nervous, from the second set onwards I started feeling stomach pain, maybe I ate something that didn’t agree with me. I didn’t take a gastroprotector before the match, I think that was the problem today, along with the heat.”

“I started getting cramps and my stomach hurt, I knew that if I went to the fourth set it would be very difficult to win this match, but luckily I managed to close it in three sets. I’m very happy with today’s win, my first in Australia and as a seeded player.”