Australian Open Crowd Boos Corentin Moutet After He Pulls Off Cheap Trick to Stun Local Favorite

ByFirdows Matheen

Jan 18, 2026 | 2:56 AM EST

Australian Open Crowd Boos Corentin Moutet After He Pulls Off Cheap Trick to Stun Local Favorite

Corentin Moutet’s shot-making flair is well-known. Seeded 32 at the 2026 Australian Open, the Frenchman walks in with his eyes on the prize at the first Grand Slam of the season. But historically, his on-court antics don’t always win fans over. With a reputation for fiery exchanges, from arguing with umpires to calling out rivals, he’s done it all. This time in Melbourne, though, Moutet’s move to seal the match didn’t get the love he wanted.

On Sunday, Moutet faced local player Tristan Schoolkate in a thriller on Centre Court. Leading 6-4, 7-6 (7/1), he already had one foot in the next round. Then came the cheekiest of finishers: An underarm serve on match point. Schoolkate, caught off guard, sliced his return long to give Moutet a straight-sets win, 6-3. The victory was his, but the arena erupted in boos from the home faithful.

It wasn’t a stroll either. A hamstring issue forced a medical timeout in the third set. Yet Moutet, world No. 34, dug deep and turned on the magic. His variety dazzled. His cat-like defense left Schoolkate scrambling. In the end, the Frenchman’s flair and grit carried him through.

