Australian Open Sees Engaged Tennis Couple Celebrate Big Wins With Touching On-Court Moment

The Australian Open is rightfully called the “Happy Slam”! This major event kicks off the first Grand Slam of the season with its signature excitement and positive energy. It’s known for its sunshine, smiles, and that unmistakable Australian cheer. And every year, it delivers moments that warm the heart. Especially now, as some players return from the off-season, bringing big news to the court!

On January 16, Australians Jason Kubler and Maddison Inglis lit up the court with a perfect mix of heart and hustle in the 2026 Australian Open qualifying rounds. The couple, who got engaged just last month, each stormed through three matches to book their spots in the main draw.

“Very happy,” Kubler said after his win. “Got engaged almost a month ago now. You know I’ve been getting the ‘when-is-the-wedding?’ questions and stuff like that but you know that’s a long time in the future, so right now, just focus on tennis. Hopefully, Maddy can keep going.”

A beaming Inglis, who learned of Jason’s result while signing merch for fans, couldn’t hide her excitement. “You won as well?” she exclaimed before rushing to embrace him.

On one side, Kubler battled through a tough one against Belgian youngster Alexander Blockx, shaking off a slow start to turn the tide. Trailing by a set, he powered back to lead 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 before Blockx retired. Minutes later, he swapped sweat for smiles as he watched Inglis deliver a commanding 6-4, 6-4 win over Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch, her first main draw appearance since 2022!

