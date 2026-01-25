Australian Open Star Collapses on Live TV as Extreme Heat Sparks Alarm

Once again, the oppressive Melbourne heat has wreaked havoc on the Australian Open, despite new safety measures. Several players, including Luciano Darderi, struggled under the heatwave that’s rocked Melbourne, except in Darderi’s case, the effects lasted even after his 4-set win over Karen Khachanov in the third round.

Darderi sealed a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory against Khachanov. But while players at the Rod Laver and Margaret Court arenas had the respite of closed roofs and temperature control, the Italian felt the full force of the sweltering 36°C temperatures, playing in one of Melbourne Park’s uncovered outside courts.

But it was only during his interview with Chris Stubbs and Nicholas Monroe on the Open’s Blue Zone broadcast that the heat caught up to him as Darderi was hit with a sudden leg cramp.

Clutching his hamstring, Darderi collapsed onto the table in pain as the hosts attempted to help out. Stubbs immediately asked, “Are you OK?” before informing viewers:

“This is the condition today that we’re facing. ‘We might get back to the match just for a moment here … We’ll give Luciano just a moment to regain his composure.”

Once the cramps eased up, Darderi explained that it felt like a “dog had bit his hamstring.” After all, his tough match at the Kia Arena lasted a full 3 and a half hours, with little in the way of respite.

But the Italian wasn’t the only one to suffer today, as his compatriot and upcoming opponent, Jannik Sinner, also felt the full brunt of the Australian sun.

Jannik Sinner unraveled in the extreme heat

Like Darderi, Jannik Sinner also struggled under the heat as he suffered full-body cramps in his match against world No. 85 Eliot Spizzirri. After losing the first set, Sinner clawed back to take the second, but by the third set, the Italian was wilting.

After losing his serve again to give Spizzirri a 3-1 lead, Sinner could barely serve or run, struggling to move on the court and looking like his Australian Open campaign was coming to an end. But unlike Darderi, Sinner was saved by the roof.

Soon after, the heat stress scale hit five, and the Italian was handed a lucky escape. The scale measures the intensity of the sun, humidity, wind speed, and temperature in the shade. And when it hits five, the roof has to close and play has to stop.

Sinner limped off the court, waiting for the roof to close and the air circulation system to kick in. And when he was back, he looked a changed player. Immediately breaking Spizzirri, the reigning Australian Open champion was back on track as he won the remaining sets with ease.

“There are going to be days when you don’t find a way. It’s not that everything is going your way. But with a positive mindset, for sure, more positive things can happen,” he said in his post-match presser.

Now with his upcoming clash against Luciano Darderi scheduled at Margaret Court Arena at 6pm local time, it looks like both Italians will be saved from another scorching match.