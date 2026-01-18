Australian Open Turns Cruel for Marta Kostyuk As Rival Capitalises on Nasty Fall in Shock Exit

Things didn’t go as planned for Marta Kostyuk. The Ukrainian, who reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open, returned to Melbourne for another shot at having a smooth run. But fate had other plans.

On Sunday, Kostyuk took the first set off her R1 opponent, Elsa Jacquemot, 7-6, and dropped the second set. As the battle stretched to a decider, she came out swinging, determined to take control. But at 5-6 (30-0), a nasty fall turned the tide. The Ukrainian, seeded 20, rolled her ankle and had to call for the physio.

Even then, Kostyuk refused to surrender. She forced a third-set tiebreak, fighting through the pain in a thrilling display of resilience. But Elsa Jacquemot edged her out in a marathon finish. The Frenchwoman prevailed 6–7(4), 7–6(4), 7–6(7) in the first-ever triple-tiebreak match in Australian Open history during the Open Era. The gripping battle stretched over 3 hours and 31 minutes, the longest match of this year’s tournament so far.

This is a developing story…