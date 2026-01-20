Ben Shelton Explains What Clicked in Statement Australian Open Win Over Ugo Humbert: “Tough Draw”

The opening round of a Grand Slam is never easy, and for Ben Shelton, the pressure was amplified. As the No. 8 seed in Melbourne, with expectations of a deep run, the American was handed a difficult first test against Ugo Humbert. Not only was he a player who narrowly missed seeding by just one ranking spot, but also a fellow lefty! Still, it all went Shelton’s way. How did he do it?

On Tuesday, taking on the World No.33, another lefty, Shelton was forced to cover every inch of the court. But as last year’s semifinalist, he knew exactly how to handle the heat, cracking 15 aces and winning 78 per cent (56/72) of his first-serve points during a hard-fought two-hour, 37-minute win, 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(5). When asked about the challenge of facing a nearly seeded player, Shelton kept it real:

“Yeah, I thought I stayed really calm today,” He said in his post-match interview, “Obviously, I knew coming in, on a court like this or anywhere, playing Ugo in the first round is a tough draw. But for me, it was just focusing on the things that I’ve been doing, focusing on the areas that I’ve been trying to improve, and just trying to get better as the match went on.”

“I felt like I found some of my better tennis later in the match, and that’s all you can hope for. So, I’m looking forward to trying to continue this form and make it better and better throughout the tournament.”

Imago Image Credits: Ben Shelton/Instagram

