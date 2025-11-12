Ben Shelton’s ATP Finals Near End As Fans Express Concern Over His Game

Ben Shelton‘s debut at the ATP Finals is not going as he hoped. The American, who won his first Masters 1000 just two months ago in Canada and broke into the Top 10 this season, worked hard to qualify for the Race to Turin. But he started with a loss to Alexander Zverev in the first round. Now, facing Felix Auger-Aliassime, Shelton faces another tough challenge. Fans are worried for the 23-year-old.

On Wednesday, tennis journalist Jose Morgado tweeted that the Canadian beat Shelton, 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5. This was Felix’s first win at the 2025 ATP Finals, but marked Ben’s second defeat. And Morgado couldn’t help but point out, “Shelton now needs a miracle in two days.” What does that mean?

Ben Shelton’s next opponent is World No.2 and defending champion Jannik Sinner. Shelton has lost two of three matches. But if Sinner loses to Zverev today and then loses to Shelton, the American could still reach the semis. A fan echoed Morgado’s tweet, “He [Ben Shelton] needs a miracle today as well. He needs Sinner to lose.”

But it is a big “if.” Since the Italian has beaten Shelton seven times out of eight matches. Not to mention, Sinner’s preferred surface is indoor hardcourts. He also has a current 27-match winning streak on it. Can Shelton raise his level to break the streak?

