Beyond Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner: Five Players Who Can Win a Grand Slam in 2026

The 2026 season cranks up the excitement to fever pitch. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz swept titles left and right. They split the major titles between them. They sparked a sizzling new rivalry for tennis’s current generation. Who knows what fireworks they unleash next year, right? For now, they stand as the only players injecting real competition into the sport.

Even the term the ‘New Two’ has been coined for them by Jim Courier! That honor fits perfectly. Why not? They charged into nearly back-to-back Grand Slam finals in 2025. They clashed in Paris, London, and New York. They reached finals at the Masters 1000s in Rome and Cincinnati. They capped the year in the ATP Finals final in Turin! Someone could crash their party and snatch a major title. They dominated the last two years. Let’s find out!

1. Novak Djokovic to take the 25th Grand Slam?

Nole’s hunt for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title has been pushed into the 2026 season. Ever since his triumph at the 2023 US Open, the Serb has stood just one major shy of passing Margaret Court, with whom he’s currently tied on 24. The 2025 season told a mixed story for him: semifinals at all four Slams, but no finals for the first time since 2017, a stat that stings for someone of his caliber.

Imago August 27, 2025, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA: Novak Djokovic during a match against Zachary Svajda on Day 4 of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Wednesday August 27, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Flushing Meadows USA – ZUMAp124 20250827_zaa_p124_048 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Injuries forced him out of the Australian Open, and the young guns kept striking him down—Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open. At 38, Novak Djokovic knows the window for history is narrowing, but calling it quits has never been in his vocabulary. Instead, he’s shaking things up again, hoping the next chapter brings that long-awaited 25th major.

The Serbian legend is adding a new spark to his camp: Mark Kovacs joins the team. The 24-time Grand Slam champion’s decision to bring in fresh expertise so deep into his career might surprise some, but Kovacs’s résumé speaks for itself.

Known for his work with Coco Gauff and other elite athletes, Kovacs is praised for his mastery in physical conditioning, injury prevention, recovery, and biomechanics. Maybe that’s just the edge Novak needs to chase down Sinner and Alcaraz one more time.

2. Taylor Fritz eyes his maiden slam after multiple close calls

Fritz keeps climbing the tennis ladder, stacking up strong results and proving he belongs among the best. But one question still lingers: what’s stopping him from that elusive Grand Slam win? He’s got the power, precision, and drive to trouble anyone, yet the top two keep blocking his path. Against Jannik Sinner, he trails 1-4, with two of those 2024 losses coming in straight-set finals. And Carlos Alcaraz has his number too, leading their rivalry 5-1.

Still, 2025 gave Taylor Fritz plenty to build on. He made the third round of the Australian Open before losing to Gael Monfils, stumbled out early in Paris, then found rhythm at Wimbledon by beating Karen Khachanov to reach the semifinals before falling to Alcaraz. At the US Open, he reached the quarters but fell to Novak Djokovic.

Building on his 2024 US Open final, he’s now hitting consistent major depth with a 63 percent win rate in 37 Grand Slam appearances. Grass looks like his best shot for 2026 after titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne and five total grass trophies. With that serve, aggression, and top-10 steadiness, he’s America’s best hope as the veterans start to fade.

Some experts think a new voice could help him take the leap. Rennae Stubbs suggested just that on her podcast, saying, “I love Michael Russell, I think he’s done the most unbelievable job, and Paul Annacone. They’ve done an amazing job with him, but I think, maybe, it’s time for him to look for a new coach.”

Stubbs also pointed to one clear fix: “His net play needs to get better, and it can get better. It’s gotta get better, if he wants to beat these guys in best of five, the Carlosses and the Janniks in best of five, he has to get better at the net because that’s where Carlos and Sinner differentiate themselves above everybody.” The next step for Fritz might just come down to fine-tuning that finishing touch.

3. Joao Fonseca to make history?

Fonseca’s rise has been fast and fearless. At just 19, the Brazilian has already given tennis fans a glimpse of something special. His 2025 season was a breakout year, highlighted by two stunning title runs — his maiden ATP 250 crown at the Argentina Open on clay and an eye-catching ATP 500 triumph at the Swiss Indoors Basel, where he took down Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Those wins shot him to a career-high No. 24 and made him Brazil’s top singles player, a remarkable leap for someone still finding his full potential.

Fonseca’s Grand Slam debut season proved just as promising. He stunned No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Australian Open before reaching the second round, added third-round runs at the French Open and Wimbledon, and grabbed another second round in New York for a 6-4 major record.

Armed with an explosive baseline game, a booming serve, and confidence that grows with every tournament, Fonseca looks ready to push deeper. His all-surface skill set and top-24 seeding could turn into a serious weapon in 2026, especially on the faster courts of Melbourne or New York, where many now see Brazil’s young star as a future top-10 and a Grand Slam threat.

4. Learner Tien to a big milestone for himself?

Like Fonseca, Tien lit up the ATP tour in 2025 with explosive energy. He snagged his first title at the Moselle Open, topping Cameron Norrie in the final as the first American teen winner since Andy Roddick in 2002. Tien reached the China Open final before Jannik Sinner edged him out, surged to No. 28 career-high, and notched five Top-10 victories, including Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open and Alexander Zverev in Acapulco. Fourth rounds in Melbourne and the Canadian Open, plus the Next Gen ATP Finals crown over Alexander Blockx, highlighted his gritty defense sharpening into aggression under coach Michael Chang.

At 20, Learner Tien eyes 2026 Grand Slam glory as a crafty underdog. Top-30 seeding eases his draws, lefty spin thrives on hard courts, and his top-5 upset flair sets him up to test Sinner and Alcaraz in a wide-open era.

5. Could the German No.1 finally take his major title away?

Last but not least, Sascha has chased Grand Slam glory for years, hitting three finals at the US Open 2020, French Open 2022, and French Open 2024. Critics point to mental cracks in clutch moments, early set drops that sap his energy, and tough matchups against Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz, and Sinner. Yet Sascha remains a top force, ending 2025 as world No. 3 with 24 ATP titles, including Munich 2025, two ATP Finals crowns, and deep Masters runs. His killer serve, sharper movement since the 2022 ankle injury, and 57-25 record scream perennial threat.

Alexander Zverev kicked off 2025 with fireworks, storming to the Australian Open final on Rod Laver Arena. He battled hard against Jannik Sinner but got demolished by the defending champ, shattering his momentum. Confidence dipped hard in the months after, stalling his surge.

Later, the German hit rock bottom with an early Wimbledon exit, prompting a bold move. He brought in tennis legend Toni Nadal, former coach of 22-time Slam king Rafa Nadal, to rebuild his edge. His game perked up slightly later in the year, but big breakthroughs stayed out of reach, even at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he won in 2021. Experts whisper Zverev could become the greatest never to lift a major.

Still, 2026 pulses with fresh fire. Who from this pack grabs a Slam first? Or does someone else crash Sinner and Alcaraz’s party and steal the show?