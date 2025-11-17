Boris Becker Sounds the Alarm on Alexander Zverev’s Mental Battle After Early ATP Finals Exit

The 2025 season hasn’t been kind to everyone, and Alexander Zverev is no exception. For a moment, things looked promising. The German hit a high at the Australian Open, reaching the final. But since then, it’s been an uphill climb. He closed the season ranked World No. 3 with a 55-25 record and just one title in Munich. A step down from 2024, when he lifted two Masters 1000 trophies in Rome and Paris. So what changed this time? Boris Becker seems to have a theory.

“I think he played well in Vienna in the final against Sinner, losing very narrowly in three sets,” the six-time Grand Slam champion said to Andrea Petkovic. He continued, “In Paris, he was in the semi-finals, where he was physically injured. And here too, against Shelton, he played excellently. But I was talking about mental problems.”

Mental health is something Zverev has spoken about often over the past few years. Back in July, after a shocking first-round loss, he opened up about how he’d been feeling. Becker connected the dots. “At Wimbledon, at the press conference after his first-round exit, he spoke of a mental hole. And I think he had that yesterday too. He missed balls that he normally hits with his eyes closed in training. And that has nothing to do with the sport, but with his psyche, with his mindset.”

That loss Becker mentioned came in London, against unseeded Arthur Rinderknech. Alexander Zverev fell 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 in a four-hour 40-minute battle on Centre Court. And he was brutally honest afterward. “I feel very alone out there at times. I struggle. Mentally, I’ve been saying that I’ve struggled since after the Australian Open. Just don’t know. Trying to find ways to get out of this hole. I keep finding myself back in it.” Heavy words from a player who usually keeps things bottled up.

Still, he fought through the slump to reach finals in Vienna and Stuttgart. Yet, those runs ended without a title. Entering Turin, Zverev carried both hope and frustration. Then came a surprising moment of honesty that caught fans off guard.

In a laid-back clip filmed by Zhihao Will ahead of the ATP Finals, players were asked what mattered more: hard work or talent. Ben Shelton, Jannik Sinner, and Alex de Minaur all chose hard work. When it was Zverev’s turn, his answer wasn’t as upbeat. “Hard work,” he said, before dropping a line that stunned everyone. “I don’t have talent. No, I don’t have talent.”

So, could Boris Becker have a point? Maybe. The fight seems as much within Zverev’s head as on the court. One thing’s certain: he’s not happy with the German legend’s take.

Alexander Zverev reacts to Becker’s statements

The two once shared the kind of bond that was clearly special. The World No. 3 often looked up to his fellow German for advice on cracking the big stage. Back in 2024, there was real chatter about the six-time Grand Slam champion joining Team Zverev, but travel restrictions reportedly made it hard for Becker to take up the role.

These days, their connection feels cooler. “We text each other every now and then. Things are a bit cooler in the relationship at the moment, but that’s okay, he should concentrate on his matches… I’m not a psychologist, I can’t see what’s going on inside him. But it had less to do with tennis… I’m not the part of the team. If he has a question, I’m always open and will answer it,” Becker told Sky Deutschland.

But Alexander Zverev wasn’t thrilled when he heard Becker’s words. “If that’s his opinion. To be honest, I’m fed up with his comments,” he said with finality. For now, the 28-year-old continues to work with his father as his coach but has been searching for new guidance to refresh his team dynamic.

He even spent a few days at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, training under Toni Nadal and testing what that partnership might look like. Reports say Toni turned it down because of his other commitments.

In the meantime, with the ATP Finals behind him, Alexander Zverev now turns his focus to the Davis Cup! Will he help lift Germany to a strong finish before his well-deserved break?