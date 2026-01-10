Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner Nearly Confirms Biggest Surprise for Fans After Australian Open Bid

It’s almost time for the big showdown. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are set to take the stage again as the Australian Open draws near. The two powerhouses of men’s tennis, with Carlos leading 10-6, keep driving the new generation forward. But before Melbourne, the young stars are lighting up the 2026 season with an exhibition in South Korea. And surprisingly, the talk isn’t just about their rivalry!

During the pre-exhibition press conference, both were asked about forming a doubles partnership in the future. Would they ever team up? Turns out, they’re open to it.

“At least once,” Carlos Alcaraz admitted, “At least once would be fine. I think I’d play forehand & he’s playing backhand. If my partner could agree.”

Jannik Sinner took a wider view of the idea. “Yeah, I agree on that for sure,” he said. “But you know, we have never talked about this. I think it would be fun, at least one time, to share the court in different ways, you know?”

“On the same side. Of course, with the schedule, and we are so focused on singles that it’s very difficult, because when you go deep in singles, and then you have to play doubles, you don’t have the right recovery. But you know, for one tournament, it’s great to do it, and we’re going to talk about it. Maybe this year, at a certain time, or next year, why not? So, it’s going to be a surprise.”

“Sincaraz,” as fans call them, turned 2025 into their own rivalry tour. Six meetings and all finals. During which Carlos Alcaraz took four titles, Sinner two, and claimed the year-end No. 1 in the process.

Their battles spanned every stage imaginable, including a breakthrough Masters final in Rome, a five-set French Open classic that set the record for the longest final at Roland Garros, then back-to-back finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, and a tense year-end showdown in Turin that Sinner won to defend his ATP Finals crown.

But the idea of getting into the doubles tournament may not be for them. Both have tested the doubles side of tennis, but their achievements there pale next to their singles success.

Jannik Sinner owns one ATP doubles title at 2021 Atlanta alongside Reilly Opelka and another on the ITF Futures circuit, reaching a career high of No. 124. But it’s a clear nod to his selective participation as he climbed to world No. 1 in singles.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, has yet to claim an ATP doubles trophy and has made only brief appearances in Grand Slam doubles draws. Still, he boasts a positive win record in limited play and even marked an Olympic doubles victory alongside Rafael Nadal in Paris.

Not to mention, the pressure is only building on their singles career this season! The Australian Open begins on January 18, with the top seeds chasing glory. Sinner is eyeing a historic three-peat, and Alcaraz is hunting his first title in Melbourne. All eyes will be on them to take the final.

However, one ATP legend believes the focus on just two players ahead of the Grand Slam isn’t a good look!

Ex-pro calls out hopes for a Sinner vs Alcaraz final ahead of AO

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash thinks the men’s game has become too predictable. The ex-pro agreed the “New Two” matches are thrilling but warned that the balance has tilted too far in one direction.

“It’s a two-horse race and I don’t necessarily think it’s a healthy thing. We want to see those great finals between them and the French Open final set the bench so high that everyone wants to see that,” Cash told Tennis365.

The World No. 1 and No. 2 have sprinted ahead of the rest of the ATP Tour. Between them, they’ve swept the last eight Grand Slam titles and look ready for another blockbuster showdown at the Australian Open.

“We all want another five-set thriller with points being won from all angles, but that’s not going to happen all the time. So it is very much a two-horse race and if one of them has a bad day and gets knocked out, the tournament officials are going to be worried,” he said.

Still, the ex-pro credited Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz for setting the standard. He called them the clear benchmarks of the new era. He believes Novak Djokovic will keep chasing them for as long as he stays in the mix.

Cash mentioned a few others stepping up: like American No.1 Taylor Fritz, who has reached Grand Slam finals and semifinals against them, and Italian No.2 Lorenzo Musetti, who has lifted his game since last season.

Pat Cash also felt Jack Draper’s injury was a tough blow, calling it an unfortunate setback for a player with enough talent to challenge the leaders. For Cash, a wider pool of contenders is exactly what men’s tennis needs to keep fans hooked. But for now, he knows that the Sincaraz rivalry will be highly anticipated at the Rod Laver Arena,

“Would I like to see Alcaraz and Sinner in the final of the Australian Open in a few weeks’ time? You bet ya I would. It would be really something.”

For now, only time will tell what unfolds in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are gearing up for their first match of the season. Will it set the tone for their battles on the ATP Tour? Share your thoughts below!