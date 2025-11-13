Carlos Alcaraz Booed by Crowd in Disturbing Scenes at the ATP Finals

The battle for a semifinal spot in Turin is heating up! Players are ready to give their best in the group stage, and the crowd is buzzing with excitement. With two Italians, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti, still in the running, the Turin fans are loud and proud in their support! On the other hand, as a fierce competitor to the defending champion and home favorite, Carlos Alcaraz has not won over the Italian fans.

Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur just finished their matches, with the Aussie claiming his first win. But it wasn’t their match that had the crowd buzzing the most. During a second-set changeover, the big screen showed Alcaraz entering the arena. Since it appeared right after Musetti’s introduction, the crowd’s reaction was clear. The Spaniard got a loud chorus of boos at the Inalpi Arena.

This isn’t the first time either. The Italian crowd made their feelings clear when he arrived for his match against Taylor Fritz on Tuesday! Fans greeted Carlos Alcaraz with boos and insults upon his arrival in Turin, as shown in social media videos. Some were even heard shouting at him outside his hotel. Despite the hostility, the Spanish ace will be determined to keep his focus and not let it impact his performance on court.

This is a developing story….