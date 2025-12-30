Carlos Alcaraz Gets Harsh Reality Check After Father’s Reported Role in Juan Carlos Ferrero Split

The 2025 off-season came with quite a shock as Carlos Alcaraz parted ways with his coach of over seven years. But what stunned fans even more was the reason behind it. A contractual disagreement between Juan Carlos Ferrero and the World No. 1’s father. The confirmation came from Ferrero himself, sparking debate over how much Carlos knew or influenced the move. Neither side has fully explained the details yet, but it has everyone talking. And former pro Yevgeny Kafelnikov has some crucial advice for the 22-year-old.

Speaking to Clay Magazine, published on December 29, the Russian ex-pro shared his thoughts on the end of the Alcaraz-Ferrero era. A partnership that thrived for seven years. Together, they collected six Grand Slam titles, 24 tour trophies, and two stints at World No. 1. So, when asked if he thought Carlos made a mistake letting Ferrero go, Kafelnikov didn’t hold back. But his issue wasn’t with the split itself:

“The biggest mistake is when parents interfere with the process,” he said. “I don’t know the background of Carlos’s father, but I never liked it when someone does that… For example, in my family it was me who was making all the decisions. My father never interfered in how much money I was paying a coach or whether I was buying this or that.”

“From what I heard, there was a big dispute between Juan Carlos and Carlos’s father. I’ve always said that these kinds of situations will, in the end, affect the player negatively – when parents interfere. Carlos is a grown man, he is the one who can make all the decisions now,” he added.

For context, the disagreement began as a routine annual contract renewal. However, this time, the talks dragged on longer than expected, and when the offer finally arrived, it was two weeks late. This time, it came with a strict 48-hour deadline. Ferrero reportedly found it “unacceptable.”

But Kafelnikov isn’t the only voice weighing in on Carlos’s role. Others also questioned his say in the situation. Even Rafael Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, found the circumstances hard to believe. He didn’t think a decision this big could happen without Carlos’s stamp of approval.

“I understand that nothing is done without Carlos’ approval, of course,” he said, speaking to Clay and RG Media after the story broke. “It’s a bit strange after a seven-year relationship to be rushed into making such decisions.”

It’s the abrupt end of a partnership admired throughout the tennis world. In his announcement, Carlos Alcaraz admitted how difficult it was to write the post. Ferrero, too, said he wished it hadn’t come to this. The farewell stung both sides.

As Kafelnikov concluded, “I don’t know why he didn’t tell his father: ‘Look, it’s my own deal, we’ve been very successful together, won so many Slams, made so much money…’ That part is a bit disappointing for me.”

Now, all eyes turn to Carlos as the 2026 season approaches. He’ll begin a new chapter with Samuel López as head coach, chasing history in Melbourne to complete the Career Slam. But before the first ball is struck, the young Spaniard already has another warning from a fellow pro heading into the Australian Open.

Doubles Grand Slam champion drops major warning for Carlos Alcaraz

Todd Woodbridge didn’t hold back when asked on the Australian Open podcast who he thinks will walk away with the 2026 singles titles. “I believe Jannik has an advantage and will achieve the triple in Melbourne,” the 16-time Grand Slam doubles champion said. But the conversation quickly took a twist toward Alcaraz. Woodbridge couldn’t hide his surprise at the Spaniard’s recent shake-up.

“That change, at this point of his career, I find it mind-boggling,” he admitted. “We’re talking about one of the greatest duos of coaching partnerships that our game has seen.”

Taking a look at Carlos Alcaraz’s record, it speaks for itself. Since bursting onto the scene and winning his first Slam at the 2022 US Open as a 19-year-old, he’s been unstoppable, snagging at least one major every single year. In 2025, the world No. 1 raised the bar again, conquering Roland Garros and the US Open, both times against Jannik Sinner, to push his Grand Slam tally to six. He’s now right there among the sport’s elite.

Still, Woodbridge kept returning to how special that Alcaraz–Ferrero partnership really was. He called them “one of the best coach-student pairs they have ever seen” and insisted that Alcaraz was still improving under Ferrero’s guidance. In his eyes, the split wasn’t about drama, more likely “a little money, or programming,” he suggested, hinting the team could’ve stayed together.

For now, though, Alcaraz has a different kind of mission. He’s channeling everything into the Australian Open, with one clear goal in mind: completing the Career Slam. Will he make it happen in Melbourne this time? Share your thoughts with us below!