Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner Draw Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Comparisons As Ex-pros Question Their Bond

Jannik Sinner once said about his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz, “We’re enemies only on court. It ends there.” The two have brought fans thrilling tennis across six finals. These took place in three Grand Slams, two Masters 1000s, and the ATP Finals in Turin. You can add a $6 million exhibition to that. Yet, there is more to their dynamic than just tennis and Steve Johnson might be seeing history repeat itself.

Speaking on the Nothing Majors alongside John Isner, Sam Querrey, and Jack Sock, the former World No. 21 shared his view on the pair. “I think in ten years, these guys will be very close,” he said. “But for now, they’re battling each other for their place in the history and legacy of this sport.” Johnson compares them to the iconic Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Everyone knows the legendary duo of Roger Federer and Nadal, affectionately known as “Fedal”. They were rivals on the court but friends off it. They met 40 times in singles tournaments. Nadal leads with 24 wins; Federer has 16. Even now, their friendship is legendary.

Nadal famously said, “When Roger leaves the tour, part of my life leaves with him because all the moments he has been next to or in front of me.” So, do Sinner and Alcaraz stand at that point now?

Johnson thinks it takes time. “I don’t think they hate each other, although I wish they did, because that would make for some great dramatic moments,” he said. “But in 10 to 15 years, when they look back and each have 20 Grand Slam titles, then yes, they’ll remember the past and maintain a great friendship, like Roger and Rafa do today.”

Sinner and Alcaraz have faced off 16 times and the Spaniard leads 10-6. This year, Alcaraz beat Sinner in Rome, Paris (breaking the longest final record at Roland Garros), Cincinnati, and New York. Meanwhile, Sinner won at Wimbledon and the ATP Finals in Turin. Off court, their respect shines. They’re always smiling and greeting each other warmly, even going out for dinner in New York ahead of the US Open.

Carlos even described his rivalry with Jannik in a unique perspective: “I’m seeing you more than my family, so it’s great to share the court, share the locker room, share everything with you.” This after taking Jannik Sinner’s No.1 crown and his US Open title! It’s only the beginning for these two, or as Jim Courier called them, the “New Two.” They’re set to take over tennis, though Johnson believes the friendship is still a ways off.

“Once they get older and can look back on what they’ve achieved against each other over their careers, they’ll become very close,” Johnson said. “But for now, I mean, I think they’re friends.”

However, while many may agree that Sinner and Alcaraz are the new “Fedal”, not everyone is convinced.

Renowned coach shares his thoughts on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Patrick Mouratoglou has always called the rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz “completely insane,” but he also hesitated to liken it to the Federer-Nadal rivalry of the 2000s.

“Before the Big Three, tennis had a Big Two: Roger and Rafa,” he explained. “Roger was the best player in the world… but Rafa was the best between the two.” He pointed out how Federer was dominating, but Nadal’s style and matchups kept him at the top despite the paradox.

Sinner and Alcaraz had owned the ATP for two years, sharing eight Grand Slam titles and a bunch of Masters 1000 wins. They’d been swapping the world number one spot, with Alcaraz coming into the new year rated No.1. Even when they weren’t playing their best, beating them was no easy feat. They created a rivalry that echoed those legendary battles of the past.

Alcaraz led their head-to-head 10-6, including a 3-1 record in Grand Slam finals and a 4-2 total. Sinner kept fighting back, nearly catching the Spaniard in the rankings despite missing three months. It made the rivalry even more intriguing, stirring debate on who truly was the best. Still, the comparison wasn’t for him. “Sorry, but I don’t buy it,” he said.

For now, both players rested, waiting for the 2026 season to kick off. The Australian Open was just a month away, with Jannik Sinner aiming for his third straight title and Carlos Alcaraz chasing that elusive career slam. Who will take it away?