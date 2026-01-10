Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner Exhibition’s Massive Payday Trumps Australian Open Final Money

It’s time for another New Two showdown! Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz return to the court for the Hyundai Card Super Match 14. This exhibition clash takes place on Saturday, 10 January, marking the first event of the year for the two ATP stars. After a long season filled with almost back-to-back finals, the rivalry is heating up again. Carlos came out on top in four of their six meetings last year, leaving fans eager to see how Sinner responds this time.

The showdown unfolds at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, South Korea. All 15,000 tickets were gone within hours when sales opened last year. The anticipation is sky-high, but the prize money is what’s really turning heads. It’s reportedly even higher than what’s on offer at the upcoming Grand Slam in Melbourne! Let’s dive into that!

How much will Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner walk away with in South Korea?

The current prize money for the Hyundai Card Super Match 14 is staggering. One match in Seoul could earn them more than a deep run in Melbourne, turning the stopover into a serious payday. According to Gazzetta, both men will pocket €2 million (around $2.3M) for Saturday’s exhibition. That’s a huge payout for one night of tennis. Still, it’s not the first time they’ve cashed in big at an exhibition.

Jannik Sinner bagged the $6 million winner’s prize at the 2024 Six Kings Slam in Riyadh after defeating Alcaraz in the final, on top of a $1.5 million participation fee that every player received. He repeated the feat in 2025, again earning $6 million ($4.5 million win bonus plus $1.5 million appearance fee) after beating the Spaniard, while Alcaraz took home $1.5 million as runner-up both years. These exhibitions have turned into huge paydays far beyond what most official ATP events deliver.

Even without ranking points, the prize money speaks for itself. But this payday in Seoul tops what this year’s Australian Open runner-up will make.

How much is the Australian Open prize pot?

Singles finalists at Melbourne Park will earn $1.45M (A$2.15M), with semifinalists pocketing $841.9K (A$1.25M) and quarterfinalists taking home $505K (A$750K). Only by winning the title could Alcaraz or Sinner surpass their Seoul paydays, as the 2026 champion will walk away with a $2.8M (A$4.15M) check.

The tournament has boosted its total prize pool by an impressive 16%, making it the highest of all four majors this year. Both men’s and women’s champions will receive A$4.15M ($2.79M USD), a 19% rise from 2025, pushing the event ahead of Wimbledon’s £53.5M ($72.2M USD) and the French Open’s €56.35M ($66.12M USD) totals. Players now claim 16% of total revenue, matching last year’s US Open and topping Wimbledon’s 13%, cementing the Australian Open’s reputation as tennis’s richest stage.

When Jannik Sinner clinched his second straight Australian Open title in 2025, he pocketed $2.2M (A$3.5M), following the $3.15M he made from his maiden win in 2024. Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, is still chasing that breakthrough in Melbourne. He’s only reached the quarterfinals as his best result in both 2024 and 2025. The race for the 2026 crown now feels even more electric. Could this huge prize pool give them an extra spark?

Does this affect their confidence for the upcoming slam?

Jannik Sinner isn’t putting too much weight on their upcoming battle in Seoul. The Italian believes this one-night spectacle won’t say much about how things will play out in Melbourne.

“We’re happy to be here, we’re happy to provide hopefully good tennis tomorrow,” he said. “But it’s not going to reflect on any of us how we’re going to start the tournament in Australia. We are here to make hopefully a good match, but also to put a smile on as many people as possible.”

Instead of the usual warm-up events, both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have opted for exhibition action. After their clash in Seoul, they’ll head to Melbourne for the One Point Slam, a one-day showdown where pros take on amateurs for $1M. Alcaraz will also face Alex de Minaur during the Australian Open’s first week, while Sinner is set to meet Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The two players are pumped to be taking the stage in South Korea right now! The only question now: Who’s taking home that massive prize pot?