Carlos Alcaraz Pulls Out of French Open Over Injury Concerns

When Carlos Alcaraz landed in Australia back in January, you could sense he was carrying a different kind of confidence. He had just wrapped up 2025 as World No. 1, and there was one big goal on his mind: completing the career Grand Slam. And at Rod Laver Arena, he did exactly that. It felt like the perfect way to start the year. Everything seemed to be falling into place for the Spaniard. But the story of his season was about to change.

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First, Jannik Sinner overtook him for the World No. 1 ranking in Monte Carlo. Then came the physical setbacks. A wrist injury forced Alcaraz to pull out of the Barcelona Open, and not long after, he was also pulled out of the Madrid Open. Even then, it still felt like a temporary pause rather than a major concern.

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And then came the update no one saw coming. After days of speculation about his return, the conversation changed in an instant. The headlines that had been predicting his comeback were suddenly replaced by one shocking announcement:

Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Rome and French Open

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For a player who had been expected to defend one of the biggest titles of his career, it was the kind of news that stopped the tennis world in its tracks.