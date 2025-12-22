Carlos Alcaraz Put on Alert Over What Jannik Sinner Is Doing Differently That Even the Big 3 Didn’t Do

After an intense 2025 season that saw Carlos Alcaraz win big, it’s time to look ahead. The Spaniard swept eight titles, including two Grand Slams and three Masters 1000 trophies, while reclaiming the No.1 spot from Jannik Sinner. The two have built quite a rivalry this season, no doubt about that. But what’s next? Sinner had the final word at the ATP Finals, winning the year-end event for the second time in a row. Alcaraz, meanwhile, closed the year with a few question marks hanging over his off-season.

Right now, Carlos has just wrapped up a pair of exhibitions in the United States — one in Newark and another in Miami. He skipped the Davis Cup after picking up an injury during the ATP Finals, yet still chose to play these matches alongside Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula, and others. Was that the right call? British ex-pro Greg Rusedski weighed in on the topic in the latest episode of his new podcast, Off Court with Greg.

“Take Jannik Sinner, for example,” he said. “He withdrew from the Davis Cup Finals and isn’t playing any exhibition matches. He’s preparing for the new season. When Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic were at their peak, you didn’t see them playing many exhibition matches. The off-season is a crucial time of year to prepare for the new season, but Carlos is at an age where he thinks he can keep going and that nothing will happen to him. That might not be the case.”

It’s a warning in disguise. For now, Carlos Alcaraz has stayed quiet about his plans for 2026. His next big goal? Securing the career Slam by finally winning the Australian Open. The challenge, though, is that Sinner will return as the two-time defending champion, and hard courts are his territory. The Italian has made Rod Laver Arena his kingdom over the past two years.

Sinner hasn’t touched a racquet competitively since the ATP Finals. He deliberately opted out of the Davis Cup, despite leading Italy to back-to-back victories. His reason? “The goal is to get back on track in Australia. In the last two years, I haven’t been at the top because there was little time, so we made this decision – we’ll see,” he said back in October. The move shows just how calculated Sinner’s approach to the off-season has become.

Still, it’s not like Jannik Sinner isn’t going to play any exhibitions. He’s confirmed to join Carlos at the 2026 Hyundai Card Super Match in South Korea on January 10 at Incheon Inspire Arena near Seoul, though organizers have yet to confirm official details. For now, the top two ATP stars will begin their 2026 season in South Korea!

While Alcaraz also skipped the Davis Cup, his choice to play exhibitions drew mixed reactions. Critics questioned the wisdom of competing while still recovering, but Carlos didn’t shy away from addressing them.

Carlos Alcaraz explains his decision to play exhibitions

The Spaniard, never one to hold back, fired right back at the critics. “First of all, it’s normal for people to think this way and not understand why we complain about the busy schedule and then participate in exhibition matches,” Alcaraz told the Associated Press in late November when asked about the backlash.

He made it clear that exhibition matches are nothing like the weekly grind of the ATP Tour. To him, they exist in a different universe. “The biggest difference is that in a tournament you have to stay focused and it is expensive both from a physical and mental point of view. A performance is only one day,” he explained. In other words, one night of fun on court doesn’t hit the body the way a full tournament does.

Carlos Alcaraz also pointed out that exhibitions barely require the same level of preparation. “You just have to stay focused, warm up, train not so much and only for one match,” he said. For him, the stakes are flexible. Players can either keep it light to entertain the fans or buckle down and use these matches to sharpen their game for the season ahead.

The 22-year-old seems to enjoy that freedom, and it shows. Away from the pressure of the tour, he can still stay in rhythm without wearing himself down. It’s his way of keeping tennis fun even as he headlines nearly every big event on the calendar.

For now, the World No.1 has plenty to think about as 2026 approaches. He’s just parted ways with longtime coach and close friend Juan Carlos Ferrero, choosing to start fresh alongside assistant Samuel Lopez. After a blockbuster 2025, all eyes are on Alcaraz once again. Will he bring the same fire into the new season? Share your thoughts in the comments below!