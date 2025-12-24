Carlos Alcaraz’s Ex-coach Gives Verdict on Mentoring Jannik Sinner

The 2026 season is almost here, and the anticipation is undeniable. Especially on the ATP side, where Carlos Alcaraz enters the Australian Open chasing his first Melbourne title — this time without his longtime coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. The two announced their split on December 17. Turns out, the reason was a disagreement over contract renewal after more than seven years together, dating back to when Carlos was a teenager. Now the buzz is not just about Alcaraz’s next step, but also about what Juanki will do next.

For the uninitiated, while Alcaraz and Ferrero’s split came out of nowhere before the announcement, Jannik Sinner’s coaching situation was more predictable. Darren Cahill was expected to leave Sinner’s camp at the end of 2025, but he hasn’t just yet. Still, in an exclusive interview with Marca, Ferrero was asked if he would consider coaching Sinner if the offer came.

“It’s something I’d have to think about,” he said. “They’re extraordinary players, but as I said before, it’s not the time to think about something like that and say yes or no. Now is the time to get through this difficult period because I still think about Carlos every day, and it’s not the time to think about others.”

It’s been only a week since they dropped the bombshell on social media. Carlos Alcaraz admitted that writing the news wasn’t easy but thanked his ex-coach for “turning childhood dreams into realities.” Juanki had been with Alcaraz since he was just a 15-year-old teenager, guiding him from promise to superstardom.

Even Ferrero noted in his own announcement post, “I wish I could have continued. I am convinced that good memories and good people always find a way to cross paths again.” while he shared photos and gratitude for the years on the team.

Together, they collected six Grand Slams and 24 tour titles. But beyond the trophies, they built a bond few on tour can match. On many occasions, Carlos described Ferrero as more than a coach.

“He’s my friend, he’s my coach, I can say he’s my father, as well… I’m really grateful to have him, not only in the box, not only in tennis, you know, but I’m really grateful to have him out of the court, growing up as a person with him,” he once said. Whether their paths cross again remains to be seen.

In the same interview, Juanki explained why they went separate ways. He admitted that after a stellar season, where Alcaraz won eight titles, two Slams, and reclaimed the No.1 ranking, the split wasn’t planned. Still, ahead of this, Rafael Nadal’s uncle already made one thing clear.

Uncle Toni calls out Carlos Alcaraz following the split

After days of speculation, Juan Carlos Ferrero finally confirmed it in his Marca interview. The split with Alcaraz came down to a contract disagreement.

“It’s true that when a year ends, certain contractual matters have to be reviewed. And as with any new contract, looking ahead to the following year, there were certain things we didn’t agree on. As in any negotiation, one side pulls one way and the other pulls the opposite way. Carlos’s camp looks out for what’s best for him, and I look out for what’s best for me. There were certain issues on which we couldn’t reach an agreement.”

For years, renewing the deal had been nothing more than a simple formality. This time, though, things dragged on. When the new offer finally arrived, it came two weeks late and included a tight 48-hour deadline for Ferrero to decide. That abrupt twist stunned many in Spanish tennis circles, fueling whispers that something deeper was brewing behind the scenes.

In the hours that followed Ferrero’s sudden dismissal, Spanish media rushed to suggest that Alcaraz had nothing to do with the decision. But not everyone was buying that story. Toni Nadal shared his thoughts with CLAY and RG Media, calling the idea unrealistic. “I understand that nothing is done without Carlos’ approval, of course,” he said.

Toni Nadal also admitted he was shocked by how it all played out. After seven years that produced six Grand Slams and a rise to world No.1, the veteran coach found the whole situation “a bit strange.”

He pointed directly to the 48-hour deadline, saying, “It’s a bit strange after a seven-year relationship to be rushed into making such decisions.” The tennis world echoed that sentiment, wondering how such a successful duo fell apart so fast.

For now, only Juanki has spoken about what happened. Carlos Alcaraz remains silent, at least until the Australian Open arrives in January. But all eyes will be on him in Melbourne.

He’ll be under pressure, chasing the Career Slam and aiming to outshine his rival, two-time champion Jannik Sinner. The big question is: Can he bring his A-game when it matters most?