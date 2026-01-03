Carlos Alcaraz’s Ex-coach’s Team Breaks Silence After Rumors of Hiring Andy Murray in 2024 Sparks Uproar

Carlos Alcaraz heads into the 2026 season without his longtime coach. The news broke on December 17 that the Spaniard and Juan Carlos Ferrero were parting ways after a highly successful run together. Rumors quickly swirled that Alcaraz might already be eyeing a new voice in his camp. One old report even resurfaced, suggesting Andy Murray could become part of the team. Could that really be true?

Alcaraz’s coaching setup took another twist when Clay Tenis revisited a revealing story first published by Punto de Break. According to their account, “What happened in 2025 was going to happen in 2024 (…) Alcaraz’s entourage wanted to fire Ferrero and bring in a new coach. They wanted Andy Murray.” The claim added fresh intrigue to the split and set fans buzzing about what might have been.

Ferrero’s camp responded sharply, saying, “We have no idea about that, in any case, it’s something we shouldn’t explain.”

At the moment, there’s still no official word on who will take over as Alcaraz’s new coach. What’s known is that Samuel López will lead the team heading into 2026. The fresh partnership is expected to debut at the Australian Open, as Carlos has decided to skip any warm-up tournaments before the first Grand Slam of the year.

This is a developing story….