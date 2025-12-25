Carlos Alcaraz’s Father Sends a Quiet but Loaded Message After Coaching Fallout

Juan Carlos Ferrero finally broke his silence a week after his split with Carlos Alcaraz. He admitted the reason was a contract disagreement. “It’s true that when a year ends, certain contractual matters have to be reviewed. And as with any new contract, looking ahead to the following year, there were certain things we didn’t agree on,” he said. And just like that, their almost seven-year partnership came to an end, one that had grown into something much deeper over time. Now, the World No. 1’s father is speaking up.

Following Ferrero’s chat with Marca, the EFE Agency reached out to Alcaraz’s father, Carlos Alcaraz González, for a response. His reply was brief but clear: “Everyone is free to have an opinion based on what they know.” That was all he said, but he wasn’t wrong. Still, Juanki had opened up about much more than just what ended their partnership.

He also spoke about what could come next. When asked if he would consider joining the Sinner camp if offered, he didn’t rule it out. “They’re extraordinary players,” he said. However, he made it clear that he needs time to move on from leaving the Alcaraz team. “But as I said before, it’s not the time to think about something like that and say yes or no. Now is the time to get through this difficult period because I still think about Carlos every day, and it’s not the time to think about others.”

The 2003 French Open champion first met Carlos Alcaraz when the youngster was 12 or 13. He began coaching him full-time at 15. Under Ferrero’s steady guidance, Alcaraz transformed into one of tennis’s most electrifying forces, with 24 tour-level titles, including six majors. The 2025 season was their most successful yet.

The Spaniard brought home eight titles, his career-best in a single year. Among them were two Grand Slams: the French Open, where he pulled off an epic comeback after being two sets down against Sinner in a record-breaking five-and-a-half-hour final. When Alcaraz lifted his second Roland Garros trophy, Juanki joined him in the box for an emotional hug. Later that year, Alcaraz captured his second US Open crown, regaining the No. 1 ranking spectacularly.

It’s been a season of milestones for Alcaraz and Ferrero. The next chapter on the list is the Career Slam, which Carlos can complete by winning the Australian Open. But this time, Juanki won’t be there. Instead, Samuel Lopez will step in to guide him for now. Still, the split hasn’t sat well with many fans who saw their bond as unbreakable.

Insiders speak up on Carlos Alcaraz’s decision to part ways with Ferrero

After Ferrero’s sudden exit, Spanish outlets painted a picture of Alcaraz as uninvolved. However, Toni Nadal wasn’t convinced for a second. He found it hard to imagine a decision like that happening without Carlos having a say. “I understand that nothing is done without Carlos’ approval, of course,” he said, speaking to CLAY and RG Media.

Uncle Toni admitted the move blindsided him after seven years together that produced six Grand Slam titles and a world No. 1 (twice). The whole situation struck him as odd, especially reports that Juanki had just 48 hours to respond to a new contract. “It’s a bit strange after a seven-year relationship to be rushed into making such decisions,” he said. And he wasn’t alone!

Former French professional Guy Forget has also stepped in with his take on the end of this Spanish pairing. Reports have pointed to contract terms and financial disagreements as the trigger, but Forget isn’t entirely sold. For a player generating that kind of money, he feels parting ways with a coach like Ferrero over finances just doesn’t add up.

If money really ended the relationship, Guy Forget called the whole thing “ridiculous.”: “So if this is really the case, it’s frankly ridiculous, because a player who has to generate, I don’t know, 30 million euros a year, who pays his coach 800,000 or 1,500,000… at the end, it brings him so much more than he can ‘pay’, in any case,” he added.

Now, heading into the 2026 season, Carlos Alcaraz will kick off at an exhibition in South Korea for the Hyundai Card Super Match in Incheon on 10 January alongside Jannik Sinner. But then he’ll be at the Australian Open to grab his maiden title in Melbourne. Can Carlos bring the heat from this season into 2026 and unleash fresh dominance?